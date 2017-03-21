The Prettiest Ways to Wear a Headband

We’d wager a guess that everyone’s had some juvenile experience with a headband before—and not in the way the models wore ’em at Margiela’s Couture show: Whether it was to keep your shrub-shaped hair under control throughout elementary school or to disguise an awkward stage of growing out your bangs—which, tbh, is all of the stages—a headband is usually a necessity while growing up. But these days, we’re making the case for it as an accessory for full-grown adults, especially after Ruth Negga and Janelle Monae sported them at the Academy Awards last month.

“The first priority should still be the hairstyle, not the headband itself,” says Matrix celebrity stylist Nick Stenson, who also works with Ulta. “Be sure to choose one with a width that’s appropriate to your hair length and volume, and do choose a headband that fits snugly to the scalp. Though a headband works with braids and smooth straight hair too, I love a drama of a center part with lots of texture.”

The key to styling the headband in a grown-up way is to avoid pairing it with kitschy or costume-y accessories, like chandelier earrings. Still not sure if you can pull the look off? Ahead, 11 street style stars show you how to wear a headband no matter what vibe you’re going for.