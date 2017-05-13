How to Wear Glitter on Your Face the Instagram Way

Sometimes, I feel like I might have been a turkey in a past life. Not because they like to roam through fields and fly into windshields, but because they lose all calm and tact in the face of something shiny. Same. I can be amid a deep, philosophical, highly engaging conversation, but if I see even the slightest hint of sparkle in my periphery, I just start pecking. It’s embarrassing, but I can’t help myself.

But my penchant for all things sparkly isn’t limited to sartorial choices, no. Glitter, rhinestones, sequins–I put that shit everywhere: Eyebrows, lips, under-eye circles, as a highlighter, as a root concealer, etc. And as it turns out, I’m not alone. Instagram is a great enabler for glitter enthusiasts, because it is laden with hashtag looks.

Ahead, 19 of the coolest ways to wear glitter on your face, straight from the ‘gram. Stay sparkly ✨✨✨