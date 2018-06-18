StyleCaster
Share

24 Awesome Ways Real People Store Their Makeup, in Photos

What's hot
StyleCaster

24 Awesome Ways Real People Store Their Makeup, in Photos

by
86196 Shares
How to Store Makeup
24 Start slideshow
Photo: Design By Aikonik

We love a good inspo photo. Whether it’s of an immaculately designed makeup vanity or an impossibly cute DIY lipstick holder, we’re all about a professionally staged photo, and we will gladly screenshot it to study for weeks to come. But the thing about staring at “perfect” photos all day is eventually, on some level, you can start to feel a bit inadequate in your own life, digging through your junky makeup bag on top of your makeshift bathroom vanity and feeling, well, blegh.

MORE: 10 Mind-Blowing Makeup Hacks to Copy from Kylie Jenner

So we’re going to do this a little differently: Rather than just show you another roundup of Pinterest- and Instagram-worthy makeup vanities that were likely created by a team of interior designers, we sourced our inspiration from the most real of real places: Reddit. Below are 24 photos of how normal human beings organize their makeup, without any of the over-exposed, white-washed (albeit pretty) nonsense you normally see.

MORE: 51 Fashion-Forward Pinterest Accounts to Follow for Major Style Inspo

Yes, some of the pictures are kind of grainy, and nope, not everything here is catalogue-worthy, but they’re all real and practical ideas for someone who just doesn’t have time to arrange fresh white roses and a splash of gold midi-rings every single morning for aesthetic’s sake. Scroll through to check out our favorite vanities on Reddit, and then get inspired to, you know, keep doing what you’re doing.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Standing Vanity
Standing Vanity

Photo: Reddit/_toriafox

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Metal Vanity
Metal Vanity

Photo: Reddit/IndianSummer2335

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Cat-Themed
Cat-Themed

Photo: Reddit/Tygi

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | So Sleek
So Sleek

Photo: Reddit/AquaPoodles

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Have a Theme
Have a Theme

Photo: Reddit/tokelord9000

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Buy a Set
Buy a Set

Photo: Reddit/ashnico

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Organize by Type
Organize by Type

Photo: Reddit/CottonBelle

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Aim High
Aim High

Photo: Reddit/claudiasu

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use as Many Bins as You Need
Use as Many Bins as You Need

Photo: Reddit/fsutan

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use Magnets
Use Magnets

Photo: Reddit/thisisnotanonymous

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Keep It Simple
Keep It Simple

Photo: Reddit/bthemakeuplover

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Keep Lipsticks & Glosses Organized
Keep Lipsticks and Glosses Organized

Photo: Reddit/claudiasu

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Install Your Own Lights
Install Your Own Lights

Photo: Reddit/fsutan

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Invest in a Desk with a Drawer
Invest in a Desk with a Drawer

Photo: Reddit/juvefags

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use Wall Shelving
Use Wall Shelving

Photo: Reddit/skateboardp500

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Drawers on Drawers
Drawers on Drawers

Photo: Reddit/fsutan

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Don't Be Afraid to Go Dark
Don't Be Afraid to Go Dark

Photo: Reddit/lacywindsor

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Light It Up
Light It Up, Up, Up

Photo: Reddit/mkupnflps

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use a Smaller Vanity Mirror
Use a Smaller Vanity Mirror

Photo: Reddit/burtnayd

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Utilize Your Wall Space
Utilize Your Wall Space

Photo: Reddit/jazuminchan

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Keeping it Minimal
Keeping it Minimal

Photo: Reddit/folea

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Tons of Drawers
All the Drawers

Photo: Reddit/katieshmatie

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Spray-Painted Vanity Mirror
Spray-Painted Vanity Mirror

Photo: Reddit/emaguire93

STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | White Vanity
White Vanity

Photo: Reddit/alexandravv

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 New Sock-and-Shoe Combos to Try This Season

10 New Sock-and-Shoe Combos to Try This Season
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Standing Vanity
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Metal Vanity
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Cat-Themed
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | So Sleek
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Have a Theme
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Buy a Set
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Organize by Type
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Aim High
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use as Many Bins as You Need
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use Magnets
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Keep It Simple
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Keep Lipsticks & Glosses Organized
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Install Your Own Lights
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Invest in a Desk with a Drawer
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use Wall Shelving
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Drawers on Drawers
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Don't Be Afraid to Go Dark
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Light It Up
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Use a Smaller Vanity Mirror
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Utilize Your Wall Space
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Keeping it Minimal
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Tons of Drawers
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | Spray-Painted Vanity Mirror
  • STYLECASTER | How to Store Makeup | White Vanity
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share