The 7 Coolest “How-To” Makeup Kits with Built-In Instructions

OK, we all have to start somewhere when it comes to doing makeup, and by somewhere, we mean today, with a well-stocked makeup kit that includes literally all of the necessary products, instructions, and diagrams, as if you’re doing a second-grade science project, rather than contouring your face or doing your brows. Because why should have to spend 13 hours watching YouTube tutorials or buy a zillion products you’re not sure if you really even need, just to learn some basic makeup skills? Exactly. Which is why we’re so obsessed with how-to makeup kits—beginner-level face and eye palettes with easy-to-follow instructions that tell you exactly how to apply each shade and product.

And no, these instructions aren’t the confusing, gibberish-filled kind that will make you lose your mind after three minutes (ahem, Ikea), but gorgeously drawn images and diagrams with simple explanations, breaking down whatever look you’re aiming for, whether that’s getting an all-over glow with iridescent highlighter, coral blushes, and sheer bronzers, shaping and filling in your eyebrows with pomades, powders, and tints, or mastering a soft smoky eye with warm, earthy shadows. No matter your skill level—or lack thereof—your beauty routine is about to look really, really good. So click through to see all of our favorite top-rated, tutorial-filled makeup kits, and be prepared to finally lose your beginner status.