Fake It Until You Make It: Smaller Forehead

Beauty bloggers are always teaching us how to enhance and tweak our natural features with tricks and makeup, but how to make your forehead look smaller doesn’t really seem to get that much press—even though there are some simple changes you can make to change the appearance of that little space between your brows and your hairline.

That saying “fake it until you make it” rings true in a lot of aspects of our lives—and the beauty world is no different. We fake fuller lips, bolder brows and high cheekbones with simple makeup tricks. But here, we’re talking about minimizing a high forehead.

Although a high forehead is beautiful and interesting feature on a woman, it’s often seen as a minor beauty flaw. Fortunately, there are many hairstyles that can transform your face and create the illusion of a smaller forehead. So, if you don’t feel like showing off your forehead like Tyra Banks and want to hide it for a while, we have a few tricks that can help you do just that.

Bangs

Bangs are probably the most obvious method to minimize a larger forehead. From full on fringes, to sideswept bangs, there are many choices of styles that will conceal a big forehead.

Layers

Styling your hair different ways has the power to transform your fair. Ladies with larger foreheads should avoid long, stick straight hair because it can make your face look longer. Hairstyles with a lot of layers, wave, and dimension work best for longer faces. The texture and body of the hair will help detract attention from the forehead.

Contouring

If you already have a signature hairstyle that works for you or you want to minimize your forehead even further, try contouring your face. By applying a matte bronzer along the hairline of your forehead in a shade darker than your foundation, you can create the impression of a smaller forehead. Just remember to blend so that everything looks natural!

Originally published February 2014. Updated March 2017.