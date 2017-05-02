How to Get Rid of Whiteheads: A Dermatologist Tells All

Nothing ruins a day faster than acne, and whiteheads in particular are the worst—which is exactly why we hit up board certified dermatologist for Clearasil, Dr. Dendy Engelman, to get to the root of the cause and get real tips from a medical professional about how to get rid of whiteheads.

She explained to us what causes them, how to banish them, and what you should never, ever do.

STYLECASTER: What causes whiteheads?

Dr. Engelman: In those who are acne prone, the cells lining the follicle (or pore) are stickier. This can cause the opening of the follicle to get clogged. When this happens dead skin cells, sebum (or oil), and bacteria become trapped leading to a closed comedone (a.k.a. whitehead).

How are whiteheads different from blackheads or cystic acne?

Whitehead differ from blackheads in that unlike a blackhead, a whitehead forms under the surface of a closed pore. Blackheads are clogged pores that have the contents exposed to air or oxidized. Oxidization causes sebum to turn dark, thus explaining the appearance of blackheads.

When the pore is clogged, oil production increases, bacteria proliferates, and then inflammation sets it. Cystic acne is associated with inflammation. That is why these tend to be red and painful while white and blackheads are neither.

Is it ever okay to pop whiteheads?

Never! It can push the bacteria in the follicle deeper into the pore and cause inflammation and potentially scarring. Rapid acting spot treatments that are readily available over the counter can help treat whiteheads in as little as 4 hours, so reach for those instead. If you are desperate to get rid of a whitehead, acne surgery can be performed by a dermatologist or other trained professional.

What products work to get rid of whiteheads?

Benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are both great ingredients to look for when searching for a product to treat whiteheads. Additionally, prescription retinoids like tretinoin or adapalene are excellent ways to treat and prevent whiteheads.

What’s the best way to get rid of whiteheads?

Application of a spot treatment plus a prescription retinoid.

What causes whiteheads that aren’t on the face (i.e. back, shoulders, etc.) and what’s the best way to get rid of them?

Breakouts on the back or shoulders (a.k.a. folliculitis) are caused by the same mechanism that causes whiteheads on the face. Treatments and ingredients are the same for facial acne. Just be careful of benzoyl peroxide containing products as they can bleach fabrics. Medicated wipes treated with salicylic acid are a safe and effective way to treat a large body surface area without putting your favorite piece of clothing at risk.

Originally published March 2014. Updated May 2017.