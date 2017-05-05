How to Get Rid of Tan Lines: 5 All-Natural Methods That Work (Really!)

We all love being tan, but bad tan lines? That’s for the birds.

You may think there’s no realistic why to get rid of them, but with a little bit of elbow grease you totally can. If you want to know how to get rid of tan lines, trust us when we say to look no further than your kitchen, which is exactly where you’ll find these 5 effective tan line eliminators.

Lemon Juice

A natural exfoliant, lemon juice is perfect for sloughing off dead skin cells and diminishing the appearance of obvious lines. Just don’t use it alone, as the strong acidic properties could potentially give skin a minor burn. Instead, mix equal parts honey (for hydration and protection) and lemon juice, leave on your tan lines for 25 minutes, then rinse.

Cucumbers

The naturally high water content and vitamin C in cucumbers are perfect not only for nourishing the skin, but for reducing tan lines, too. Cut a cucumber into slices, puree it into a paste, and leave on the affected area for twenty minutes before washing off.

Potatoes

Just as a potato can heal a gnarly sunburn, it can also help with tan lines. Slice a raw potato and place the slice (or slices) where needed, and leave on for 15 minutes.

Baking Soda

Baking soda makes a wonderful natural exfoliant for shedding tan lines. Mix one cup of baking soda with a tablespoon of sugar and half a cup of water, and use the resulting blend as an exfoliating score in the shower.

Black Tea

If your tan line is more of a burn line (we’ve been there), then this tip is extra useful. Make a cup of iced black tea, pour it into a spray bottle, and spritz yourself down with it after a shower. Not only will it soothe aggravated skin, but it’ll help fade those lines faster, too.

Originally published July 2015. Updated May 2017.