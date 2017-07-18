12 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast

As much as we’d like to blame summer for all of our beauty woes, we’ll be real with you: We find ourselves wondering how to get rid of greasy hair basically year round. Whether it’s humidity, heat, or our beauty-product obsession leaving us with buildup and oil, we’re literally in a constant battle between clean-ass hair and impossible-to-ignore grease. But after experimenting with every damn cleansing formula out there, we’ve *finally* found some real, no-bull shit solutions for making grease nothing but a figment of your imagination.
And we’re talking about so much more than just dry shampoos, because with deep-cleaning scrubs you can use in the shower and powerful clay masks, these game-changers are unlike anything that’s sitting in your bathroom cabinet right now. Ahead, you’ll find the 12 best products that actually get rid of greasy hair fast, including a new release from IGK and a drugstore favorite for under $10.
IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub
IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub, $36; at Sephora
IGK
Klorane Shampoo with Citrus Pulp-Clarifying
Klorane Shampoo with Citrus Pulp-Clarifying, $20; at Klorane
Klorane
Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam
Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam, $28; at Ouai
Ouai
L’Oréal Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask
L’Oréal Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask, $6.99; at L’Oréal
L’Oréal
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $24; at Amika
Amika
Earth Science Ceramide Care Clarifying Shampoo
Earth Science Ceramide Care Clarifying Shampoo, $10.95; at Target
Earth Science
Adiva Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Herbal Rinse
Adiva Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Herbal Rinse, $24.99; at Adiva Naturals
Adiva Naturals
Dessange Paris Purifying Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask
Dessange Paris Purifying Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask, $11.99; at Target
Dessange Paris
Carol’s Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask
Carol's Daughter
Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, $35; at Ulta
Dphue
Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two
Paul Mitchell
Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo
Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo, $19; at Tarte
Tarte