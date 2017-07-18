12 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast

As much as we’d like to blame summer for all of our beauty woes, we’ll be real with you: We find ourselves wondering how to get rid of greasy hair basically year round. Whether it’s humidity, heat, or our beauty-product obsession leaving us with buildup and oil, we’re literally in a constant battle between clean-ass hair and impossible-to-ignore grease. But after experimenting with every damn cleansing formula out there, we’ve *finally* found some real, no-bull shit solutions for making grease nothing but a figment of your imagination.

And we’re talking about so much more than just dry shampoos, because with deep-cleaning scrubs you can use in the shower and powerful clay masks, these game-changers are unlike anything that’s sitting in your bathroom cabinet right now. Ahead, you’ll find the 12 best products that actually get rid of greasy hair fast, including a new release from IGK and a drugstore favorite for under $10.