How to Create Easy Beachy Waves (as Told by Gifs!)

Just when you thought your middle-school days of attempting beachy waves were over (dammit, Mischa Barton circa 2005, how did your hair always look so perfect?!), the mermaid trend struck the world, prompting everyone to look as ethereally washed-ashore as humanly possible. And, unfortunately for us and our uncoordinated hands, we never actually got the hang of creating beachy waves with a curling iron, much less a curling wand. Which makes us feel 13 years old all over again, save for the braces and crippling self-doubt (thank god).

But hey! Now we’re adults! With access to professional hairstylists and all of the knowledge in the world! So we asked hairstylist and magic maker Jasmine Santiago to show us exactly how to create simple, easy, beachy waves, without needing to buy a beachfront house in Orange County or a third arm. Oh, and did we mention this tutorial is broken down in super easy-to-follow gifs for your viewing pleasure? Welcome to the hair revolution.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Olga with MSA Models

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Santiago