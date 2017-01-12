This Website Finds Your Perfect Foundation Shade in Every Brand

We’ve all seen that girl with the slightly orange or pasty-colored face who seems totally unaware that her skin is a different color than her neck. In fact, we’re willing to bet you’ve even been that girl at least once or twice in your life before, because for some reason, finding the right foundation for your skin tone is hard. And it’s also why we all cling to our favorite foundations for years and years and years, only to descend into a cationic state once they get discontinued.

But an Australia-based website is here to change all of that—especially the mental and emotional breakdowns—by making sure you never have an orange-faced day ever again. Meet Findnation, the “world’s largest usable database of matching foundation colours,” according to its website, whose sole goal is to save you from “squinting at tiny, beige colour swatches on the screen” and then inevitably buying the wrong product.

The setup is simple: Just enter the brand of every foundation or tinted moisturizer you’ve ever worn and loved (they have truly every brand you could think of), then select the shades in each brand that have matched your skin tone, and then hit calculate. The site uses a database of zillions of user feedback and recommendations to compare your favorite products with other favorite products to give you a list of foundations and shades that should be the perfect match for you.

We tested it out for ourselves, and the recommendations (most of which we had already tried before) were actually pretty spot on and accurate. Of course, no website generated by humans will ever be perfect, but if you’re stuck on which new foundation or tinted moisturizer to purchase next, try consulting Findnation and let it pick your poison for you. Hey, it’s better than squinting at a pixelated screen, right?