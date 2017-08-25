StyleCaster
Share

Health Advice for Every Phase of Your Menstrual Cycle

What's hot
StyleCaster

Health Advice for Every Phase of Your Menstrual Cycle

by
16522 Shares
Woman's Abs
Photo: Getty Images

Aside from making you cranky and crave chocolate, your menstrual cycle causes changes in your body that can affect all aspects of your life. And it’s not just during your period: The entire 28-day cycle represents hormonal shifts that can affect how you sleep, exercise, and the foods your body needs. Instead of letting your cycle control your health, you can use the different phases to your advantage and give your body what it needs on any given day.

Below, check out a primer on the four basic phases of the menstrual cycle, and get tips on how to eat, work out, and snooze better on every day of the month.

MORE: 7 Best Free Healthcare Apps for Women

Period Health

STYLECASTER

MORE: 20 Sexy and Healthy Pairs of Underwear

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share