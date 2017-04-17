How to Apply Liquid Liner in 3 Ridiculously Easy Gifs

Ah, liquid eyeliner—the one corner of makeup that separates the beginners from the pros, the kids from the adults, the frustrated and angry from the calm and cool. Because for some reason, liquid liner has become a hallmark of confusion in the beauty world, inspiring memes, zillions of confusing YouTube tutorials, and cries of defeat and surrender among beauty lovers. Until now. (No, seriously! We’re going to make it so easy for you! Rejoice!)

Because we believe that liquid liner, cat eyes, winged flicks, and every other synonym for very kick-ass eyes deserve to be worn by ordinary people who are not professional makeup artists or 14-year-old YouTube stars. So we called up Ashleigh Ciucci, a straight-up beauty wizard and Very Cool Person, to show us exactly how to apply liquid eyeliner in just three steps. And, because we care about your mental health, we did it in the form of gifs, so you won’t need to pause a tiny video a billion times to figure out what the hell is going on. Click through the gifs below and get ready to have your first set of raccoon-free eyes. We’ll be waiting here for the Instagram pics.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Rachel Besser

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi