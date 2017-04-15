OK, Here’s Exactly How to Apply Eyeshadow, Step by Step

Raise your hand if you’ve ever said, “I just don’t look good in eyeshadow,” or “eyeshadow is too confusing,” or “how the hell do you apply eyeshadow?” Yeah, we’re going to guess most of your hands are up right now. Because weirdly, sweeping some powder over your eyelids really isn’t as intuitive or as simple as it sounds, especially when you factor in eyelid shape, skin tone, and straight-up patience and perseverance, the latter of which tends to be in short supply when it comes to morning makeup routines.

But never fear, because we sincerely promise that the act of applying eyeshadow is not as tricky as it looks. And to prove it to you, we got Ashleigh Ciucci, a makeup master, to break down the most basic of basic eyeshadow steps (in gifs! Easy-to-follow, on-a-loop gifs! Oh, boy!), so you can finally buy an eyeshadow palette and actually use it, rather than nervously hiding it in the bottom of your drawer with the promise of “some day.” Click through to see the tutorial, and get ready to take a billion selfies—or at least brag to a bunch of people.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Rachel Besser

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi