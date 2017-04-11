Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Alright, so by now, you’ve probably caught on to the fact that the ‘90s and early aughts are back in a majorly huge way. No, N*Sync and S Club 7 aren’t reprising their former roles as our dreamy future husbands and wives, but everything they wore and slathered on their faces are officially back, like loose glitter, space buns, hoop earrings, and now according to the internet, holographic hair.

OK, holographic hair wasn’t really a thing a decade ago, but it is now—and it’s insanely mesmerizing and inspo-worthy for anyone who is obsessed with 2002. Like, if your favorite iridescent highlighter had a baby with all of Lisa Frank’s shimmeriest stickers, the result would be holographic hair. According to Hello Giggles, the trend initially popped up at the Ross Michaels Salon in Seattle, Washington, and was apparently created using a mix of lavender, violet, blue, and blonde shades. The result? Straight-up unicorn hair from a fairytale.

Obviously, this look isn’t for the faint—or lazy—of heart, because any bright, white color requires some serious upkeep, but we’re still in love with the look, and would be cool with seeing this on approximately everyone a.s.a.p. Scroll down to see more inspo images, and feed your inner ‘90s kid.