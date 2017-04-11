StyleCaster
Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Photo: ImaxTree

Alright, so by now, you’ve probably caught on to the fact that the ‘90s and early aughts are back in a majorly huge way. No, N*Sync and S Club 7 aren’t reprising their former roles as our dreamy future husbands and wives, but everything they wore and slathered on their faces are officially back, like loose glitter, space buns, hoop earrings, and now according to the internet, holographic hair.

OK, holographic hair wasn’t really a thing a decade ago, but it is now—and it’s insanely mesmerizing and inspo-worthy for anyone who is obsessed with 2002. Like, if your favorite iridescent highlighter had a baby with all of Lisa Frank’s shimmeriest stickers, the result would be holographic hair. According to Hello Giggles, the trend initially popped up at the Ross Michaels Salon in Seattle, Washington, and was apparently created using a mix of lavender, violet, blue, and blonde shades. The result? Straight-up unicorn hair from a fairytale.

15803447 1140917829362218 4591466171391279104 n Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Credit: Instagram | @rossmichaelssalon

Obviously, this look isn’t for the faint—or lazy—of heart, because any bright, white color requires some serious upkeep, but we’re still in love with the look, and would be cool with seeing this on approximately everyone a.s.a.p. Scroll down to see more inspo images, and feed your inner ‘90s kid.

12751082 921210554642578 1494137021 n Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Credit: Instagram | @rossmichaelssalon

 

12530653 1051639131559335 1978627337 n Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Credit: Instagram | @rossmichaelssalon

 

13597782 946827375464156 1236565058 n Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Credit: Instagram | @rossmichaelssalon

 

12093707 1571740196472212 1703263001 n Holy Wow—Holographic Hair is the New Trend of Your ‘00s Dreams

Credit: Instagram | @rossmichaelssalon

 

