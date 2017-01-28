StyleCaster
17 Holographic Beauty Products You Need to Try Right Now

17 Holographic Beauty Products You Need to Try Right Now

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that holographic prints and products are taking over the world. Or, at least, your social media feed. And we’re not talkin’ a little bit of shimmer and sparkle, either—we mean the trippy holographic colors of the late ’90s and early aughts, a la Lisa Frank backpacks and Limited Too raincoats. And now, the same shine is infiltrating your beauty products, and we’re kind of (read: totally) in love.

And for all of us who love holographic prints but can’t exactly commit to shiny, multi-colored platform sneakers, this infiltration is pretty excellent news. Because that means you can now get your throwback jollies through chromatic highlighters, shimmering makeup bags, iridescent moisturizers, and much, much more. So without further ado, we give you a definitive list of our favorite holographic beauty products to buy and slather on, a.s.a.p.

1 of 17
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial, $42; at Cover FX

Photo: Cover FX
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette

Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette, $32; at Kat Von D

Photo: Kat Von D
Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears
Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears

Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears, $22; at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter
Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter

Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter, $32; at Stila

Photo: Stila
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick, $28; at Milk

Photo: Milk Makeup
Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette
Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette

Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette, $42; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Nars Copacabana Illuminator
Nars Copacabana Illuminator

Nars Copacabana Illuminator, $30; at Nars

Photo: Nars
Urban Outfitters Hologram Nail Polish
Urban Outfitters Hologram Nail Polish

Urban Outfitters Hologram Nail Polish, $10; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
ColourPop Pearlized Highlighter in Monster
ColourPop Pearlized Highlighter in Monster

ColourPop Pearlized Highlighter in Monster, $8; at Colour Pop

Photo: Colourpop
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Prism
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Prism

Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Prism, $12; at Makeup Geek

Photo: Makeup Geek
Color Club Holographic Hues Nail Polish in Cloud Nine
Color Club Holographic Hues Nail Polish in Cloud Nine

Color Club Holographic Hues Nail Polish in Cloud Nine, $10; at Color Club

Photo: Color Club
NYX Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder in Snow Rose
NYX Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder in Snow Rose

NYX Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder in Snow Rose, $8; at NYX Cometics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
Bite Beauty Opal Lip Glos
Bite Beauty Opal Lip Glos

Bite Beauty Opal Lip Gloss, $22; at Sephora

Photo: Bite
Tarte Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer
Tarte Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer

Tarte Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer, $32; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
Sephora Collection Frosted Light The Weekender
Sephora Collection Frosted Light The Weekender

Sephora Collection Frosted Light The Weekender, $38; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow
Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow

Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow, $22; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Topper in Frost Bite
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Topper in Frost Bite

Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Topper in Frost Bite, $16; at Jouer Cosmetics

Photo: Jouer

