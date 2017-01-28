17 Holographic Beauty Products You Need to Try Right Now

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that holographic prints and products are taking over the world. Or, at least, your social media feed. And we’re not talkin’ a little bit of shimmer and sparkle, either—we mean the trippy holographic colors of the late ’90s and early aughts, a la Lisa Frank backpacks and Limited Too raincoats. And now, the same shine is infiltrating your beauty products, and we’re kind of (read: totally) in love.

And for all of us who love holographic prints but can’t exactly commit to shiny, multi-colored platform sneakers, this infiltration is pretty excellent news. Because that means you can now get your throwback jollies through chromatic highlighters, shimmering makeup bags, iridescent moisturizers, and much, much more. So without further ado, we give you a definitive list of our favorite holographic beauty products to buy and slather on, a.s.a.p.