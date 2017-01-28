17 Holographic Beauty Products You Need to Try Right Now

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that holographic prints and products are taking over the world. Or, at least, your social media feed. And we’re not talkin’ a little bit of shimmer and sparkle, either—we mean the trippy holographic colors of the late ’90s and early aughts, a la Lisa Frank backpacks and Limited Too raincoats. And now, the same shine is infiltrating your beauty products, and we’re kind of (read: totally) in love.
And for all of us who love holographic prints but can’t exactly commit to shiny, multi-colored platform sneakers, this infiltration is pretty excellent news. Because that means you can now get your throwback jollies through chromatic highlighters, shimmering makeup bags, iridescent moisturizers, and much, much more. So without further ado, we give you a definitive list of our favorite holographic beauty products to buy and slather on, a.s.a.p.
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial, $42; at Cover FX
Photo:
Cover FX
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette, $32; at Kat Von D
Photo:
Kat Von D
Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears
Too Faced La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears, $22; at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced
Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter
Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter, $32; at Stila
Photo:
Stila
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick, $28; at Milk
Photo:
Milk Makeup
Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette
Sephora Pro Dimensional Highlighting Palette, $42; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Nars Copacabana Illuminator
Nars Copacabana Illuminator, $30; at Nars
Photo:
Nars
Urban Outfitters Hologram Nail Polish
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
ColourPop Pearlized Highlighter in Monster
ColourPop Pearlized Highlighter in Monster, $8; at Colour Pop
Photo:
Colourpop
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Prism
Makeup Geek Duochrome Pigment in Prism, $12; at Makeup Geek
Photo:
Makeup Geek
Color Club Holographic Hues Nail Polish in Cloud Nine
Color Club Holographic Hues Nail Polish in Cloud Nine, $10; at Color Club
Photo:
Color Club
NYX Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder in Snow Rose
NYX Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powder in Snow Rose, $8; at NYX Cometics
Photo:
NYX Cosmetics
Bite Beauty Opal Lip Glos
Bite Beauty Opal Lip Gloss, $22; at Sephora
Photo:
Bite
Tarte Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer
Tarte Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer, $32; at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
Sephora Collection Frosted Light The Weekender
Sephora Collection Frosted Light The Weekender, $38; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow
Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow, $22; at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Topper in Frost Bite
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Topper in Frost Bite, $16; at Jouer Cosmetics
Photo:
Jouer