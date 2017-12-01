StyleCaster
Share

30 Holiday Beauty Products Under $30

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Holiday Beauty Products Under $30

by
30 Holiday Beauty Products Under $30
1 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler

Advent calendars are fun at every age. When you’re a kid, they usually store candy, and when you’re all grown up, those sweet treats are replaced with more practical (but equally fun) finds. The upside of beauty-themed ones is that there’s plenty to choose from. The downside is that sometimes, you end up not liking the products or worse: wishing you didn’t exhaust your budget for it.

If you don’t want to place all of your bets on just one brand this year, our 30-day round-up includes a plethora of hair, skin and makeup finds; from limited edition nail polish to puppy packaged lip balm. Did we mention each day’s gift is less than $30?

MORE: 30 Holiday Gifts That Ooze Black Girl Magic

Like your average advent calendar, you’ll have to wait each day to see another item revealed. There’s no pressure to love it all; take and leave what you want. But if you ask us, everything in this list is a must-have.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 1
STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit

Start December off right with this 3-piece mini brush kit. These mini brushes are perfect for holiday travel and their cute pink glitter and puff ball make them even better.

$29.50 at MAC

Photo: MAC

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Perfect Hostess Gifts You Can Buy on the Way to the Party

9 Perfect Hostess Gifts You Can Buy on the Way to the Party
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Beauty Products for 30 Days of December | MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share