Hilary Duff Celebrated No-Makeup Monday with a Gorgeous Bare-Faced Selfie

As someone who started in show business when she was 6 years old, Hilary Duff has spent two decades being poked and prodded by hairstylists and makeup artists until she was fully glammed and ready for her closeup. And though Duff’s makeup was suitable for the bright lights of television and movie sets, when she’s off the clock, she probably likes to let her skin breathe—as seen recently by the stunning makeup-free selfie she shared on Instagram.

In celebration of “No-Makeup Monday,” the 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories with a carseat selfie where she rocked her natural skin and not an ounce of makeup on her face. The picture showed Duff leaning back in a car while flaunting her bare face, which, like all of us, includes dark circles, eye bags, and sparse brows. “NO MAKE UP MONDAY,” she captioned the picture.

Of course, the “Younger” actress isn’t the only celebrity who has gone makeup-free recently. Leighton Meester, Mindy Kaling, and even the Kardashian-Jenners, a family known for their enviable, over-the-top glam, have been known to go au naturel for the sake of transparency and breathable skin.

And though makeup-free celebrities are far from rare, they’re still outside the norm and never fail to remind us that celebrities—eye bags, sparse brows, and all—are just like us.