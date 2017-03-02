Hilary Duff Just Dyed Her Hair Even Blonder: See the New Photo

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Hilary Duff just dyed her hair even blonder, according to Hilary Duff. [Instagram]

Ulta would like you to know that it has no interest in becoming the next Sephora. [Racked]

Want to know if your ex is stalking you? It’s pretty easy. [Refinery29]

Here’s how Hailey Baldwin’s tattoo artist, JonBoy, got to be Hailey Baldwin’s tattoo artist. [Fashionista]

This is what really happened at that now-infamous Balenciaga casting call, which resulted in two people losing their very cushy jobs. [Business of Fashion]

Graffiti hair is a thing. We repeat: Graffiti hair is a thing. [Marie Clarie]

Jennifer Aniston swears by this bizarre cryo-facial, so one editor tried it for herself. [Byrdie]

Brad Pitt wasn’t at the Oscars because he was busy sculpting.