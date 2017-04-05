StyleCaster
Share

You Need to See Hilary Duff’s Beauty Evolution Since 2001

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Need to See Hilary Duff’s Beauty Evolution Since 2001

by
You Need to See Hilary Duff’s Beauty Evolution Since 2001
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Want to feel really old? Lizzie McGuire first aired 16 years ago. Yup, we know; growing up is awful. And since 2001, Hilary Duff has been our muse for all things beauty, including her days of crimped hair, beaded braids, curly bangs, and feather-y, pom-pom-y, glittery hair accessories—you know, all of the hairstyles we thought we could pull off, but were very, very wrong.

MORE: Want an Ass Like a Kardashian? There’s a Video for That

Putting those weirdly trendy years aside, though, we are here to tell you that Duff has pretty much never had an awkward phase. Like, she has literally chopped off her hair and dyed it pink and has still managed to look insanely cool, proving that she’ll probably still be on our best-of-beauty lists in 2030. And in case you haven’t followed the 29-year-old actress’s life for the last two decades, we invite you to take an incredibly excellent stroll down memory lane with us, checking out Duff’s beauty evolution over the last 17 years. And maybe, just maybe, if we study the photos hard enough, we can discover Duff’s trick to pulling off crimped hair and also never actually aging. (Tell us, please? Please!)

MORE: 17 of the Coolest, Cutest Korean Beauty Products Inspired By Food

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
November 2001
November 2001
Photo: Getty Images
July 2002
July 2002
Photo: Getty Images
January 2003
January 2003
Photo: Getty Images
September 2004
September 2004
Photo: Getty Images
June 2005
June 2005
Photo: Getty Images
June 2006
June 2006
Photo: Getty Images
April 2007
April 2007
Photo: Getty Images
June 2008
June 2008
Photo: Getty Images
September 2009
September 2009
Photo: Getty Images
August 2010
August 2010
Photo: Getty Images
March 2011
March 2011
Photo: Getty Images
December 2012
December 2012
Photo: Getty Images
June 2013
June 2013
Photo: Getty Images
May 2014
May 2014
Photo: Getty Images
March 2015
March 2015
Photo: Getty Images
January 2016
January 2016
Photo: Getty Images
March 2017
March 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

All the Superfood Secrets Celebs Swear By

All the Superfood Secrets Celebs Swear By
  • November 2001
  • July 2002
  • January 2003
  • September 2004
  • June 2005
  • June 2006
  • April 2007
  • June 2008
  • September 2009
  • August 2010
  • March 2011
  • December 2012
  • June 2013
  • May 2014
  • March 2015
  • January 2016
  • March 2017
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share