Our Favorite Under-$10 Drugstore Highlighters for an Oil-Free Glow

Are we the only ones who are sick of super-matte, monochrome makeup? Don’t get us wrong, we’ve loved our J.Lo moments this season, but right now, we’re all about a dewy, glowing highlight across our cheekbones and lids. But regardless of summer kicking the curb in the next few weeks, we’re still hot and sweaty as hell, and our newfound love for highlighter is resulting in one big, greasy mess.

That’s why we’ve scoured all of planet Earth for the highlighters that make you look dewy—not oily. And because our makeup obsessions change faster than we’d like to admit, we decided to make this a guilt-free investment by rounding up the absolute best drugstore formulas. Including a powder-based E.l.f. highlight ($4, yo) and a creamy Maybelline strobing stick, we found eight under-$10 highlighters that you need in your life right this second. Shop our favorites, ahead, and get ready for that perfect end-of-summer glow.