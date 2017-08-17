StyleCaster
Our Favorite Under-$10 Drugstore Highlighters for an Oil-Free Glow

Our Favorite Under-$10 Drugstore Highlighters for an Oil-Free Glow

Our Favorite Under-$10 Drugstore Highlighters for an Oil-Free Glow
Photo: ImaxTree

Are we the only ones who are sick of super-matte, monochrome makeup? Don’t get us wrong, we’ve loved our J.Lo moments this season, but right now, we’re all about a dewy, glowing highlight across our cheekbones and lids. But regardless of summer kicking the curb in the next few weeks, we’re still hot and sweaty as hell, and our newfound love for highlighter is resulting in one big, greasy mess.

That’s why we’ve scoured all of planet Earth for the highlighters that make you look dewy—not oily. And because our makeup obsessions change faster than we’d like to admit, we decided to make this a guilt-free investment by rounding up the absolute best drugstore formulas. Including a powder-based E.l.f. highlight ($4, yo) and a creamy Maybelline strobing stick, we found eight under-$10 highlighters that you need in your life right this second. Shop our favorites, ahead, and get ready for that perfect end-of-summer glow.

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: ImaxTree

E.l.f. Baked Highlighter
E.l.f. Baked Highlighter

E.l.f. Baked Highlighter, $4; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Essence Strobing Highlighter Stick
Essence Strobing Highlighter Stick

Essence Strobing Highlighter Stick, $4.99; at Essence

Photo: Essence
Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter
Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter

Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter, $9.99; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder
Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder

Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder, $10; at Milani

Photo: Milani
9 Best Drugstore Highlighters
Photo: ImaxTree
NYX Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter
NYX Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter

NYX Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter, $4.90; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter
Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter

Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter, $4.28; at Walmart

Photo: Rimmel London
Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick
Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick

Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick, $10.99; at Sonia Kashuk

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder
Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder, $4.99; at CVS

Photo: Wet n Wild
9 Best Drugstore Highlighters
Photo: ImaxTree

