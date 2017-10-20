5 Ways to Make Runway Makeup Wearable

In the wake of spring 2018 fashion month, there’s been an inundation of articles detailing the best new outfits, trends, and styles to fill your wardrobe. As exciting as is to plan your whole look around the new “it” color yellow or the fact that sequins are back in a major way, we couldn’t help but applaud the beauty inspo displayed, too.
We all know makeup can be the focal point of any look, which means you may already have products on your shelf for recreating the coolest runway trends. This season offered bold and dynamic faces that made our hearts pound, but translating them to everyday life can be a bit challenging. The overdrawn cat-eye, all over shiny face, or even a statement lip paired well on models like Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss, but, regrettably, there’s no catwalk that follows us around 24/7 as we run from work to play.
Fortunately, we talked to professional makeup artist Danielle Lewis, Global Brand Educator for Wander Beauty, who gave us some tips and tricks on how to recreate five of our favorites. Prepare to kick beauty ass for the next few months below.
London Fashion Week: Color Blocked Lids at Palmer Harding
To recreate this London look, Lewis says, "You'll need highly pigmented eyeshadows and a classic eye shadow brush. Choose four complimentary powder shadows and place them in the following areas: the inner corner, center lid, outer corner and crease should each be a different shade. No need to go crazy blending here. We want each color to have its time to shine."
Product Recommendations:
Cozzette Infinite Eyeshadows; $16
Sigma Eyeshadow Brush; $11
Cozzette Infinite Eyeshadow
New York Fashion Week: Glowy Skin at Francesca Liberatore
This New York staple can be achieved by "applying highlighter to the high points of the face. Add light to the outer 'c', the brow bone, down the bridge of the nose and the cupids bow. Cream highlighters provide a sophisticated sheen that mimics a post-facial glow. Finish your look with a mist that softens and imparts an even more luminous finish."
Product Recommendations:
Wander Beauty Catch the Light Highlighter; $25
Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist; $28
Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist
Milan Fashion Week: The Elevated Cat-Eye at Fendi
Milan delivered killer eyes and Lewis shared her secret to liner. "Use your lower lash line as your guide. Use a potted gel eyeliner and an angle brush. Draw a wing extending your lower lash line up towards your brow, then connect the outer tip of the wing to your top lash line. Get creative and change up the color to navy or purple for extra pop."
Product Recommendations:
Inglot Gel Liner; $16
MAC 266 Brush; $20
Inglot Gel Liner
New York Fashion Week: Glitter Highlight at Fenty x Puma
The Fenty x Puma runway dazzled New York with this glitter highlight and Lewis suggests placing it in the same areas as regular highlight but, "layer the look for even more glow. Use a fan brush to apply your shine evenly. Add dimension to your lip by pressing this highlight in to the center of your pout. Go for a pressed formula with lots of shimmer or try a loose pigment for a glow that wows!"
Product Recommendations:
MAC Loose Pigment; $22
Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife; $32
Fan Brush; $4
MAC Loose Pigment Powder
Paris Fashion Week: The Power Lip at Maison Margiela
Paris unleashed some serious pout power and Lewis tells you exactly how to recreate. "You'll need two complimentary shades of lipstick. Matte is definitely the way to go with this look. The shades should be slightly different but in the same color family. Change it up by applying a different shade on each lip or splitting them right down the middle."
Product Recommendations:
Wander Beauty Wanderout Dual Lipsticks; $30
Wander Beauty Lipsetter Dual Lipstick & Liner; $28
Wander Beauty Wanderout Dual Lipsticks
