Helix Tattoos Are The Newest, Weirdest Trend in Minimalist Tattoos

Remember when you finally got your ears pierced in middle school only to find out that double piercings were suddenly the trend? And when you got double piercings, you found that cartilage piercings were the trend? And when you refused to get cartilage piercings for decades and instead spent a small fortune on dainty ear cuffs to fake the look, some mean trendsetters decided to switch the trend again? Yup, it’s happening. Folks, meet helix tattoos, the new trend in ear “jewelry,” which is less jewelry and more a-real-tattoo-curved-around-your-ear.

Helix tattoos are basically just tiny tattoos that curve up around the edge (or the helix) of your ear, and according to Yahoo Style, the trend has blown up thanks to Seoul-based tattoo artist Zihee, whose Instagram (which has 90k followers) is filled with insanely bright and nature-filled tattoos. There’s no true rhyme or reason to the trend—some people, like Cara Delvingne, have helix-like tattoos on their cartilage—while others are tattooing their lobes in lieu of earrings.

We have yet to test out this very permanent trend for ourselves, but it’s safe to assume that there’s some pain involved with tattooing your very hard, non-fleshy ear. Still, if you’re opposed to punching holes in your ears, may we suggest this more-colorful alternative? We can’t promise it’ll still be trendy in 20 years, but, hey, at least your ears will look cool. Click through to see more helix tattoo inspo, below!