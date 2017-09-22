19 Pictures That Prove Heidi Klum Rules Halloween

There are obviously a ton of celebs who like to go all-out on Halloween, but at this point, the holiday and the name Heidi Klum are pretty much synonymous. To say Klum loves Halloween would be an understatement, and her world-famous annual celeb Halloween party is practically a Hollywood institution now that she’s been throwing it for nearly two decades.

So how could we not celebrate her commitment to Halloween? Let’s look back at Heidi’s scariest, coolest and most amazing Halloween costumes through the years.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.