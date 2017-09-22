19 Pictures That Prove Heidi Klum Rules Halloween

There are obviously a ton of celebs who like to go all-out on Halloween, but at this point, the holiday and the name Heidi Klum are pretty much synonymous. To say Klum loves Halloween would be an understatement, and her world-famous annual celeb Halloween party is practically a Hollywood institution now that she’s been throwing it for nearly two decades.
So how could we not celebrate her commitment to Halloween? Let’s look back at Heidi’s scariest, coolest and most amazing Halloween costumes through the years.
Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.
As Lady Godiva in 2001, Heidi rocked a long blonde wig and nude bodysuit as she rode a horse (!!) into her party. The woman knows how to make an entrance.
Evan Agostino/Getty
As Betty Boop in 2002. The curly black wig, major eye makeup and beestung lips makes this costume good; the brows drawn on much higher up on her forehead makes it great.
Dimitrios Kamboulis/WireImage
As Golden Predator, 2003. This costume is absolutely incredible, we don't even know where to start. How about the golden cable wigs? The metallic teeth? The full-body golden body glitter? Next level stuff.
James Devaney/WireImage
As a red witch, 2004. Heidi predicted the ascendance of The Red Woman by like ten years. Winter is coming, indeed.
Evan Agostini/WireImage
As a rock n' roll vampire, 2005. Big hair, dark under-eye circles, dramatic teeth...no, it's not Ozzy Osbourne, it's Heidi's amazing '80s vampire costume.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
As the apple and the snake, 2006. One thing that we love about Heidi is that she's totally willing to commit to looking crazy/amazing when the look calls for it. She's dressed as an apple and she has a snake on her head—and yet she looks incredible.
Jon Sciuli/WireImage
In case you wanted a closer look at her makeup. The detail here is unreal.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
As a cat, 2007. Cat makeup can get a little tired around Halloween, but Heidi kicks it up a notch with golden contact lenses, kitty teeth and latex-mounted whiskers.
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
As Kali, 2008. In full-body blue paint, additional arms, red contacts and a massive wig, this was one of Heidi's boldest Halloween looks yet.
Joe Kohen/WireImage
As a crow (with former husband Seal), 2009. In case you can't tell, Heidi is the bird on the right. Her face is painted totally black so that, from the front, it just looks like the mouth is a gaping void of darkness. Terrifying.
Greeg DeGuire/FilmMagic
As a robot, 2010. Not only is this woman on stilts and rocking a wig that's positively RuPaulian in its sheer size, she's also covered in purple glitter body paint from head to collarbone. Amazing.
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
As a skinned cadaver, 2011. While the majority of this costume is a latex body suit, her face is all makeup. Reportedly it took four hours just to paint her face!
Chris Weeks/WireImage
As Cleopatra, 2012. Girl has never found a wig that she didn't love, but what's really special about this look is that for the party, she glued thousands of golden crystals to her face so that all her skin sparkled. That's Halloween spirit.
Michael Loccitano/Getty
As Old Heidi, 2014. This look involved age spots airbrushed onto her entire body, varicose veins handmade from latex and applied to her legs and feet, and even a hunched spine. Fun fact: her makeup team responsible for this look are Oscar winners!
Mike Coppola/Getty
Um, yeah. This is convincing.
Mike Coppola/Getty
As a butterfly, 2014. With handmade prosthetics that covered her entire nose and eyes and a wingspan like a small airplane, this look is truly show-stopping.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
As Jessica Rabbit, 2015. Heidi, are you in there? Klum is unrecognizable in this one.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
As herself, 2016. What do you dress up as when you've already outdone yourself time and again? Yourself, of course! Klum rolled up to her 2016 bash with an army of clones. Pretty creepy.
Michael Stewart/Getty Images