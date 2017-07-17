13 Healthy Options to Order at Fast Food Restaurants

Look, we know that hitting a fast food restaurant isn’t the best thing in the entire world for our heath, but there are times when we’re pretty thankful joints like these exist.
Whether it’s 4 a.m. and we’ve been out all night and itching for something greasy, we’re on a road trip and the only thing at the rest stop is Burger King, or we’re simply having an insatiable craving for Taco Bell, eating fast food is occasionally unavoidable.
If you’re looking for what to order and still be calorie conscious, though, there are some (somewhat) healthy fast food items out there! And prepare to be pretty shocked—there’s no salads to be found.
Originally published May 2014. Updated July 2017.
McDonald's
Order This: Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Nutritional Information: 380 calories, 37 g protein, 44 g carbohydrate (3 g fiber), 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans), 95 mg cholesterol, 1110 mg sodium.
Order This: Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait
Nutritional Information: 150 calories, 4 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate (1 g fiber), 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans), 5 mg cholesterol, 75 mg sodium.
Order This: Mac Snack Wrap
Nutritional Information: 340 calories, 15 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate (2 g fiber), 20 g fat (7 g saturated fat, 1 g trans), 50 mg cholesterol, 660 mg sodium.
Order This: Cheeseburger
Nutritional Information: 300 calories, 15 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate (2 g fiber), 12 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans), 40 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium.
Burger King
Order This: Whopper Jr. without mayo
Nutritional information: 290 calories, 16 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate (2 g fiber), 12 g fat (4.5 g saturated, 0.5 g trans), 35 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium.
Taco Bell
Order This: Bean Burrito
Nutritional Information: 380 calories, 14 g protein, 55 g carbohydrate (9 g fiber), 11 g fat (4 g saturated, 0 g trans fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 1060 mg sodium.
Order This: Beef soft taco
Nutritional Information: 180 calories, 9 g protein, 17 g carbohydrate (3 g fiber) 9 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 25 mg cholesterol, 490 mg sodium.
Wendy's
Order This: Small chili
Nutritional Information: 170 calories, 15 g protein, 16 g carbohydrate (4 g fiber), 5 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans), 35 mg cholesterol, 780 mg sodium.
Order This: Sour cream and chive potato
Nutritional Information: 310 calories, 8 g protein, 63 g carbohydrate (7 g fiber), 2.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans), 10 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium.
KFC
Order This: Honey BBQ Sandwich
Nutritional Information: 380 calories, 25 g protein, 59 g carbohydrate (3 g fiber), 4.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans), 55 mg cholesterol, 1440 mg sodium.
Jack in the Box
Order This: Grilled Chicken Fajita Pita
Nutritional Information: 320 calories, 24 g protein, 31 g carbohydrate (3 g fiber), 11 g fat (5 g saturated, 0 g trans), 65 mg cholesterol, 870 mg sodium.
Order This: Regular Hamburger
Nutritional Information: 280 calories, 14 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate (1 g fiber), 12 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans), 30 mg cholesterol, 580 mg sodium.
Order This: 2 regular beef tacos
Nutritional Information: 380 calories, 10 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate (4 g fiber), 16 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 2 g trans), 30 mg cholesterol, 540 mg sodium.