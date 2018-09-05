StyleCaster
15 Healthy Smoothies Made With Fall's Most Popular Fruits and Veggies

by
Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus.

We’re all aware of the daily challenges that come with maintaining a healthy diet in the midst of a busy schedule. And while being choosy in the cafeteria, asking for substitutions at your favorite restaurant and meal prepping are just a few of the expert-approved tips that make life easier, a simple uptick in fruit and veggie consumption certainly doesn’t hurt either.

MORE: The Nutritionist’s Guide to Eating Healthy During Your Busy Season

Now that we’re a mere weeks away from fall, seasonal faves like pumpkin, apple, grape, pear and kale will be ripe and ready for the pickin’. And what better way to harness their benefits than by throwing it all into a blender and making a smoothie you can sip throughout the day? Ahead are 15 Pinterest-approved blends to cozy up to once the weather cools down.

STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Pumpkin Smoothie

This pumpkin smoothie is made with a balanced mix of pumpkin and apple, along with a smidge of pumpkin pie spice for added flavor.

Photo: Kristen's Kitchen Blog
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Pear Ginger Smoothie

Made with fresh whole ingredients, this pear ginger smoothie is sugar-free and rich in fiber.

Photo: Natalie's Health
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Turmeric Persimmon Smoothie

Sip on this turmeric persimmon smoothie and you'll get more than your daily dose of antioxidants so your body can fight off a nasty cold or inflammation.

Photo: Vibrant Plate
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Healing Cranberry Smoothie

Don't worry about this healing cranberry smoothie being too tart. The recipe includes banana for a creamy finish.

Photo: Delish Knowledge
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oatmeal Smoothie

This pumpkin spice overnight oatmeal smoothie is a fun and easy way to reinvent your basic overnight oats recipe.

Photo: Running With Spoons
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Apple Ginger Green Smoothie

Ginger is an allstar ingredient for fighting inflammation, so this apple ginger green smoothie is a must-try.

Photo: The Creekside Cook
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Vanilla Pear Smoothie

If you want to cool down this vanilla pear smoothie, substitute the bananas for frozen ones and add a few ice cubes.

Photo: She Saved
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Blueberry Pear Smoothie

This blueberry pear smoothie includes raw honey, which is renowned for its antifungal properties, which can come in handy for that inevitable fall cold.

Photo: Simply Happenstance
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Green Grape, Apple and Cinnamon Smoothie

According to the recipe for this green grape, apple and cinnamon smoothie, you can take the leftover grapes, pop them in the freezer and use them as fruity ice cubes later on.

Photo: Grab a Plate
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Walnut Cranberry Apple Smoothie

The warmth of this walnut cranberry apple smoothie is due to a teaspoon of cinnamon.

Photo: A Virtual Vegan
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Velvety Butternut Cinnamon Date Smoothie

Use roasted butternut squash or squash puree to blend this silky-smooth, velvety butternut cinnamon date smoothie.

Photo: Oh She Glows
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Blueberry Grape Banana Smoothie

If you want this blueberry grape banana smoothie to taste a little sweeter, add 1-2 tablespoons of honey.

Photo: Barefeet in the Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Green Grape Apple Cider Smoothie

Thanks to a small kick of ginger, this green grape apple cider smoothie is the perfect way to energize your morning.

Photo: The Lemon Bowl
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Spinach Berry Beet Smoothie

With an almond milk base, this spinach berry beet smoothie is equal parts tart and smooth.

Photo: Blender Happy
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall Smoothies | Creamy Fig and Cinnamon Fall Smoothie

A creamy fig and cinnamon fall smoothie is the perfect way to curb your sweet tooth and get the daily nutrition you need.

Photo: Neurotic Mommy

