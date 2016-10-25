5 Best Harley Quinn Hair and Makeup Tutorials for Halloween

So, you want to do a Harley Quinn Halloween costume this year, huh? Hey, we’re not judging you—she’s a crazy cool comic book character that manages to look both badass and sexy at the same time. Plus, she gives you an excuse to carry a bat all night, and that’s a double win in our book.

We’re going to warn you, though: Harley Quinn is going to be a popular costume this Halloween. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still live your wildest DC Comics dreams; it just means that you’ll need to add your own spin to the costume, lest you look like every other drunk girl on the street with haphazard splashes of blue and red eyeshadow on their faces.

And we’re here to help you do that. We scoured the interwebs for the five best Harley Quinn costume tutorials that are totally traditional, yet definitively unique, so you can stand out this Halloween—in a good way. Scroll down to see our favorite how-tos.



The Classic Harley Quinn

If you want to look exactly like Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, we won’t deprive you. This (relatively easy) tutorial will give you a near-identical look to that of Margot Robbie in the movie.

Double-Bun Harley Quinn

You shouldn’t have to chalk up your face and wear a blonde wig just to be your favorite comic-book character (also, DC Comics, can we talk about your diversity issue, for a sec?). Check out this tutorial for a how-to on red-and-blue double buns, along with highlighter recommendations for dark skin.

Pop-Art Harley Quinn

If you’re basing your costume off of a comic book, you might as well go hardcore comic book with this pop-art inspired tutorial.

The O.G. Harley Quinn

Before there was Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, there was the original DC Comics Harley Quinn, with a very superhero-esque eye mask. Try your hand at the original look, here.

The Joker-Inspired Harley Quinn

Though this is definitely not your classic, movie-level Harley Quinn, comic-book fans will appreciate the joker-inspired touches of this look, with the dotted eyes and winged-out lips. Plus, it’s just hella gorgeous.