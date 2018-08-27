Halsey’s Shimmery Purple Under-Liner Deserves a Close-Up

What do you get when you combine standout makeup with long, luscious lashes and vintage threads? We’d say those are the makings of a head-to-toe red carpet slay. And this past weekend, Halsey delivered just that at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards.

The singer, who’s been test-driving a black pixie and undercut, decided to keep her latest hair transformation in tact for this red carpet event and for that, we’re grateful. We can’t remember a Halsey hairstyle we didn’t like, but this one is our definitely favorite to date…and makes us want to grab the shears immediately.

If that weren’t enough, she paired this face-framing ‘do with a Victoria’s Secret vintage runway bra (!) and equally attention-grabbing makeup look.

Denika Bedrossian, the makeup artist responsible for much of her stage and red carpet looks, opted for the reverse of traditional liner placement by bedazzling her lower lash line with purple shimmer and leaving the top bare.

Instead of outlining the entire eye, she covered the lids with a set of faux lashes; the “Bustier” set by Kiss Lashes to be exact. We’re still waiting on for Bedrossian to drop the full breakdown in her Instagram highlights, but for now, we’ll definitely be adding these $7 falsies to our shopping wish list and scouring our fave beauty spots for a purple liner.