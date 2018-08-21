Halsey’s New Haircut is All the Big Chop Inspo You Need

She may be “bad at love,” but Halsey more than excels in the beauty department. From a subtle face tattoo to hair in every color of the rainbow, girl knows how to keep us on our toes. And in 2018, few are switching up styles as quickly (and successfully) as her.

Case in point: just last week, the singer revealed her penchant for wigs in the midst of a grow-out phase. And now, she appears to have fashioned her natural strands into a pixie cut that we can’t stop staring at. Last night, while most eyes were on the MTV Video Music Awards, we noticed the 23-year-old debuted her new look on Instagram in a series of photos from the Billboard 100 Fest.

@hot100fest with my girl 💚🦋🔥 @donslens A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:30pm PDT

🖤♠️♣️⚫️ @ashleyosborn A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 20, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

This isn’t her first time wearing a close cut–there was the time she opted for a buzz cut–but the dark color, combined with the blown-out texture and messy bang are a winning combo. If her hair history is any indication, we have a feeling this won’t be her last ‘do before 2018 ends, but fingers crossed that she sticks with this one for at least a few weeks.

In the meantime, we’ll be gathering all of the short hair inspo we can find.