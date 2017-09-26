20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas

Exactly when did Halloween get to be so high pressure? Back in the day, cooking up a scary monster or pretty fairy princess costume was all about having fun. But somewhere along the way, Halloween costumes got stressful. The hair, the clothing, the makeup—it’s all expected to look super pro. It’s enough to give you flashbacks to how you felt before that super hard biology final the last semester of freshman year. At least, that’s how we feel. And that’s all on top of trying to figure out a cool costume in the first place.

But rather than spend a bajillion dollars on a costume that someone else will inevitably be wearing, why not let your face be the main attraction to your costume? We scrolled (and scrolled) through Instagram to find the coolest, most-inspiring Halloween makeup ideas that are almost totally do-able on yourself at home. Provided you already have an arsenal of beauty products like we do.

But no matter what you do, we can guarantee it’ll be a more interesting than buying another sexy nurse costume.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.