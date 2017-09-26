StyleCaster
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas

Photo: Getty Images

Exactly when did Halloween get to be so high pressure? Back in the day, cooking up a scary monster or pretty fairy princess costume was all about having fun. But somewhere along the way, Halloween costumes got stressful. The hair, the clothing, the makeup—it’s all expected to look super pro. It’s enough to give you flashbacks to how you felt before that super hard biology final the last semester of freshman year. At least, that’s how we feel. And that’s all on top of trying to figure out a cool costume in the first place.

But rather than spend a bajillion dollars on a costume that someone else will inevitably be wearing, why not let your face be the main attraction to your costume? We scrolled (and scrolled) through Instagram to find the coolest, most-inspiring Halloween makeup ideas that are almost totally do-able on yourself at home. Provided you already have an arsenal of beauty products like we do.

But no matter what you do, we can guarantee it’ll be a more interesting than buying another sexy nurse costume.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.

20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Rainbow Clown
Photo: instagram / @sabrinawarnickmakeup
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Red Mouse
Photo: instagram / @newbiemakeup
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Cleopatra
Photo: instagram / @brihallofficial
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Ethereal Sparkles
Photo: instagram / @jazzy_glitter
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Reindeer
Photo: instagram / @dynamicdiana
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Butterfly
Photo: instagram / @beautebydom
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Vampire
Photo: instagram / @cynthiakoning
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Sugar Skull
Photo: instagram / @mehronuk
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Mermaid Makeup
Photo: instagram / @mombie_makeup
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Animal Makeup
Photo: instagram / @jenm3
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Spooky
Photo: instagram / @fleur.deesse
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Animal Makeup
Photo: instagram / @aluhndruhh
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Zombie
Photo: instagram / @beautifywithalina
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Harley Quinn
Photo: instagram / @laura_makeup
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Hovering Head
Photo: instagram / @sabrinawarnickmakeup
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Intergalactic Princess
Photo: instagram / @elektra_cosmetics
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas
Photo: instagram / @uniklylovedmua
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Scary Clown
Photo: instagram / @_wildfern
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Wonder Woman
Photo: instagram / @missbellabeauty
20 Seriously Cool (and Easy) Halloween Makeup Ideas: Ice Cream Cone
Photo: instagram / @elynnlately

