10 Beauty Products That Will Take Your Halloween Makeup Game to the Next Level

For those of us who are a little product obsessed, October 31 is all about the makeup. When the Halloween swag starts ramping up in, oh, August, we can’t help but get a little excited—and makeup plans for the big night commence immediately. But when it comes to Halloween makeup, not all products are created equal. If you’ve ever purchased some icky, crumbly pancake makeup or been deeply disappointed by some glow-in-the-dark eyeliner, you know what we’re talking about.

But not these babies. Hell, we’re not above using some of these products on a regular basis all throughout the months of September and October. They’re that good.

Originally posted October 2011. Updated October 2017.