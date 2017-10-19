10 Beauty Products That Will Take Your Halloween Makeup Game to the Next Level

For those of us who are a little product obsessed, October 31 is all about the makeup. When the Halloween swag starts ramping up in, oh, August, we can’t help but get a little excited—and makeup plans for the big night commence immediately. But when it comes to Halloween makeup, not all products are created equal. If you’ve ever purchased some icky, crumbly pancake makeup or been deeply disappointed by some glow-in-the-dark eyeliner, you know what we’re talking about.
But not these babies. Hell, we’re not above using some of these products on a regular basis all throughout the months of September and October. They’re that good.
Originally posted October 2011. Updated October 2017.
Makeup For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint Extra Long Lasting Waterproof Cream Shadow
To create that amazing next-level cat eye-look a la David Bowie in "Labyrinth," use Makeup For Ever's Aqua XL Eye Pencil to trace your outline, then finish with the new Aqua XL Color Paint Cream Shadow in Matte Black. All of the color paint colors are phenomenal, really, and can be used to create so many looks.
Photo:
Makeup For Ever
Kryolan Aquacolor UV DayGlow
Layer this over your look to create special effects under a black light!
Photo:
Kryolan Professional Makeup
Manic Panic Glam Strips
Transform your hairstyle into, well, anything you want with Manic Panic's Glam Strips. The extensions, which come in a variety of lengths ranging from eight to 18-inches, clip into your own hair for a simple way punch up your Halloween costume.
Photo:
Manic Panic
Kiss Nails
Kiss press on nails are by far the best drugstore brand, and whether you're a vampire or a zombie, you're gonna need some long red nails.
Photo:
Kiss
Urban Decay Urban Lash
I don't know about you, but I'll take any excuse to wear extremely long and ostentatious eyelashes. Urban Decay's Urban Lash line has 12 different eyelash styles in varying widths (so you can get normal eyelashes if you're going for more of an Audrey Hepburn look).
Photo:
Urban Decay
KEVIN.MURPHY COLOR.BUG
Remember in elementary school when you would put baby powder in your hair to turn it white for Halloween? Kevin Murphy's COLOR.BUG is like that concept but a million times better. COLOR.BUG is a powder that comes in hand-held pods. The powder is applied directly to hair for high-definition color and texture. The product washes off after one wear, just like makeup.
Photo:
KEVIN.MURPHY
Ultraflesh Flash Face Decorating Kit
If Halloween is your favorite holiday, and you put as much thought into your costume as what you're going to name your first-born child (we kid!), the Ultraflesh Flash Face Decorating Kit is meant for you. It contains nine reusable stencils, three highlighting pens and three metallic sprays, which means the looks you can create are endless. From Ke$ha (you know she's got one of these) to Tinker Bell, this kit is for serious Halloween lovers.
Photo:
Amazon
TIGI Hard Head Mohawk Gel
Pretty self explanatory. If you have plans for an '80s costume (or just want to make your hair stand on end, literally), you need this gel.
Photo:
TIGI
Rise and Shine For the Watch Nail Polish
If you're a major "Game of Thrones" fan (and, um, who isn't?), we're guessing a "GoT"-inspired costume is in the works yet again this year. This multichrome polish collection is kinda a must, if that's the case.
Photo:
Etsy
Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die for The Liner
From Cleopatra to Catwoman, eyeliner is one must-have for any high-drama Halloween costume. This long-wear, quick-drying and stay-put liquid liner from Peter Thomas Roth provides dramatic definition with a high dose of pigment. It also dramatically increases lash length and volume over time. Score.
Photo:
Peter Thomas Roth