10 Halloween-Themed Headbands That are Suitable for Work and Play

Nikki Brown
by
Photo: Getty Images

There are many things to love about Halloween, but for some, dressing up is not one of them. We’ve subjected ourselves to last minute shopping at least once and the experience is hardly pleasant. Besides the fact that you haven’t conjured a costume idea beforehand, there are troves of people to push through, massive lines to wait in, and price tags you wish you could unsee.

If no one else will tell you, we will: you don’t have to overdo it! Since Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, chances are you’ll be going from work to play and want to get festive without the extra leg work.

The idea of rocking a headband seems like a snooze fest at first, but with the amount of options out there, it’s anything but. Save your pretty pennies and coordinate a scary stylish outfit with 10 of our favorite Halloween-themed options below.

STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Cobweb Lace Headband
Scala Black Lace Headband

The perfect addition to your evil queen ensemble. $9; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Eugenia Kim Lorelei Headband
Eugenia Kim Lorelei Headband

You can never have enough pom-poms. $58; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Girl Gang Headband
Girl Gang Metal Headband

Grab one for everyone in your crew. $20; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Cat Ear Headband
Topshop Vinyl Bunny Headband

Channel your inner feline. $20; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Eugenia Kim Giana Headband
Eugenia Kim Giana Headband

For the lady who wants to keep it simple. $62; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | ASOS Floral Garland Headband
Halloween Midnight Floral Garland Headband

You'll blossom in this floral arrangement. $13; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Holographic Tiara Headband
Holographic Tiara Crown

Every girl deserves to be princess for a day. $14; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Pom Pom Headband
Fluffy Pom Pom Ear Headband

Sometimes, the best things come in pairs. $14; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Chilling Cobweb Alice Headband
Chilling Cobweb Alice Band

A headband fit for a queen. $22; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Cara Pearl Flower Headband
Cara Imitation Pearl Flower Headband

For adding a classy touch to the holiday. $29; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | Halloween Headbands | Ribbon & Asher Halloween Lace Crown
Ribbon & Asher Halloween Lace Crown

Because you're a badass queen. $48; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

