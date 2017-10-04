17 Celebrity Wig Looks That are Wearable Beyond Halloween

It’s no secret that some—OK, a lot—of celebrities use wigs as a way to preserve the health of their natural strands. In all honesty, who can blame them when the options continue to grow in quality and style at warp speed?

Gone are the days when most of us only wore a wig with a costume or for special occasions. In case you didn’t know, there’s an entire industry dedicated to creating wigs that look so real, you’d think the person wearing it somehow grew, dyed, or cut their hair overnight.

And with Halloween just weeks away, we can’t think of a better time to share the inspiration you may need to rock a faux mane beyond the holiday. There’s a slew of celebrities who have never been shy about their love for wigs, so we guarantee these beautiful hair moments will have you trading in a hat for a wig in record time.

See some of our all-time favorite red carpet and runway wig moments below.