17 Celebrity Wig Looks That are Wearable Beyond Halloween

It’s no secret that some—OK, a lot—of celebrities use wigs as a way to preserve the health of their natural strands. In all honesty, who can blame them when the options continue to grow in quality and style at warp speed?
Gone are the days when most of us only wore a wig with a costume or for special occasions. In case you didn’t know, there’s an entire industry dedicated to creating wigs that look so real, you’d think the person wearing it somehow grew, dyed, or cut their hair overnight.
And with Halloween just weeks away, we can’t think of a better time to share the inspiration you may need to rock a faux mane beyond the holiday. There’s a slew of celebrities who have never been shy about their love for wigs, so we guarantee these beautiful hair moments will have you trading in a hat for a wig in record time.
See some of our all-time favorite red carpet and runway wig moments below.
Gigi Hadid
The top model rarely deviates from her wavy blonde mane, but made an exception for Moschino's Spring 2018 runway, where she wore an adorable pixie wig.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
The actress, singer, and fashion designer has never been shy about her love of wigs. Who could forget the bowl cut she wore to the 2016 Met Gala?!
Photo:
Getty Images
Katie Holmes
The actress fooled everyone when she wore this perfectly styled bob wig to the 2015 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amber Rose
Although she's known for her signature baldie, the model and influencer has also dabbled in wigs. Her most recent transformation took place at the third annual Amber Rose Slutwalk in L.A.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Gigi's modeling comrade has also worn wigs on the runway. Her most head-turning transformation took place at Balmain's Fall 2017 show.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is also known for her impeccable wig game. She took our breath away when she paired her Christian Siriano gown with this black mane at Rihanna's Diamond Ball.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
The budding beauty boss keeps fans on their toes with her revolving door of colorful wigs, including this lime green bob from an appearance in early 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
The legendary model is practically synonymous with waist-length hair, but we're seriously obsessed with this afro she wore to the 2014 GLAAD Media Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Since making her debut in 2008, the Grammy and Golden Globe winner has sported every hair color under the sun, including this blue wig in 2011.
Ciara
The mother of two delivered old Hollywood glamour with a twist when she attended the 2016 Met Gala in a silver wig.
Jennifer Lopez
When she's shooting "Shades of Blue," the singer and actress protects her natural strands with a curly wig.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry
She may be rocking an all natural pixie now, but let's not forget all of the flawless wig moments Perry gave years ago. Back in 2015, she looked like a real like Ariel in this red wig.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
The British top model stunned Instagram followers after revealing she would be rocking this chestnut brown pixie to Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Karrueche Tran
The "CLAWS" actress channeled her inner Storm from "X-Men" when she opted for silvery strands at the 2015 BET Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kehlani
Since chopping off her natural curls in early 2016, the singer's been having fun with a variety of wigs on and off the red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna
It's hard to pick just one standout wig moment from our favorite bad gal, but this auburn wig from the 2015 Met Gala is certainly a contender.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
The Queens rapper's trusty glam squad includes a stylist who always dresses her in show-stopping wigs that practically graze the floor.
Photo:
Getty Images