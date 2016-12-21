10 Hairstyles That Make You Look 10 Pounds Thinner

When it comes to looking skinny, we invest a ton of time and energy focusing on diet and working out — but what a lot of us don’t realize is that you can actually undergo a quick transformation by trying on hairstyles that make you look thinner.
Hairstyles that make you look thinner instantly sound like a rare unicorn of beauty, but they’re real — and, should the water start to rise, we’re definitely bringing them on the ark.
Just as makeup can mask imperfections, so can certain hairstyles and haircuts. If you have a naturally round face that you’d like to make appear slimmer, these ten gorgeous looks are your answer.
Long Hair
If you're deliberating whether to go with a longer, more flowing style or a shorter, edgier one, Edward Tricomi, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Warren-Tricomi, suggests going long—length elongates the face, which is a major coup for anyone looking to make their face look slimmer.
Asymmetrical Bob
“If the bob is cut short in the back and longer in the front, it will make your face look thinner,” says Tricomi. By parting down the middle, the way the hair falls along the face will also help to elongate it.
Wispy Bangs
Heavy or blunt bangs can make the face look rounder—in fact, Tricomi suggests only opting for blunt bangs if you pair them with long layers around the face. For wispy bangs, make sure the fringe is shorter in the middle and longer on the edges to create a slimming look.
Face-Framing Layers
“Layers that are cut around your face can balance the weight of your hair in comparison to your face and give you an elongated look,” Tricomi told us. “Long layers, especially when parted in the middle, that fall along your face and below your chin, will bring your jawline down and make your face look longer and thinner.”
Side Part
A side part, like Kerry Washington’s, softens the face and creates an off-center effect that makes it appear less round.
Updo with Face-Framing Pieces
“Anything you can do to leave hair around your face will make it look thinner,” says Tricomi. “So if you have a ponytail [like Nina Dobrev’s], pull hair out on the sides and have it shape your face.”
Heightened Updo
A vertical updo like Ashlee Simpson’s topknot adds length to the face and brings attention upward.
Soft Waves
Straight hair makes your head look smaller, which widens your face. Tricomi also advises to stay away from tight curls: “You want long, loose waves that are curled away from the face but still frame your face.”
Highlights
The brighter color draws vertical attention to your face and makes it look slimmer. The key is to keep highlights at the top of the head and leave the darker shade underneath.
Texture
Go for hairstyles that have lots of texture and movement, like Demi Lovato’s piece-y bob. Blunt styles and cuts will make the face look fuller.
