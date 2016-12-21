10 Hairstyles That Make You Look 10 Pounds Thinner

When it comes to looking skinny, we invest a ton of time and energy focusing on diet and working out — but what a lot of us don’t realize is that you can actually undergo a quick transformation by trying on hairstyles that make you look thinner.

Hairstyles that make you look thinner instantly sound like a rare unicorn of beauty, but they’re real — and, should the water start to rise, we’re definitely bringing them on the ark.

Just as makeup can mask imperfections, so can certain hairstyles and haircuts. If you have a naturally round face that you’d like to make appear slimmer, these ten gorgeous looks are your answer.