10 Perfect Hairstyles to Embrace Your Thick Hair

If you have thick hair, you’re definitely used to fielding tons of compliments from people who covet your lush, luxurious mane — but you also know finding perfect haircuts for thick hair is no easy task.

Between the washing, the blow-drying (lest you face three or more hours of air drying), and the endless detangling, the pursuit of perfect hair never ends. Good news: these hairstyles for thick hair are guaranteed not only to make your life that much easier, but to emphasize everything that’s truly great about thick, voluminous hair.