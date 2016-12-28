StyleCaster
50 Haircuts to Copy Right Now

50 Haircuts to Copy Right Now

50 Haircuts to Copy Right Now
The new year is upon us, and you know what that means — we’re ready to start fresh and make some changes. Like, RIGHT NOW. So naturally we’re looking to switch things up by researching new haircuts.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably spending a large portion of your day scouring the internet for brilliant haircut ideas. Search no longer! We’ve rounded up 50 of the most gorgeous haircuts to provide you with endless inspiration. You’ll be scheduling a stylist’s appointment before you can even say “Pixie cut, please.”

This wispy pixie is short and fresh but still has feminine flair. Photo: Gabriela Kratochvílová.

Super long hair can get an update with long layers interspersed throughout. Photo: Cara Loren.

Natural hair looks gorgeous in a short crop for fall.

Photo: IMaxTree

A blunt bob with shorter layers worn to the side is an easy style that can be worn in countless ways.

Photo: IMaxTree

A blunt bob looks great with a part that's just slightly off-center. Photo: Danièle Martinie

Photo: Pinterest

For the glamour girl in you, style your long bob with plenty of loose waves.

Photo: Greg de Guire / Getty Images

A long bob slightly angled toward the front lengthens the neck and draws attention to the collarbone. Photo: Kensington Way

Photo: Pinterest

Soft, messy waves look gorgeous on a slightly grown-out bob. Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Thick hair looks amazing parted unevenly to the side with long, tousled layers throughout.

Photo: IMaxTree

Yes, curly girls can rock bangs, too—make sure they're always styled for maximum face-framing perfection.

Photo: IMaxTree

A pixie cut with long bangs and volume at the crown is super flattering. Photo: Coline

Photo: Pinterest

Long layers in the front give hair a light, volumized texture.

Photo: Photo: Jason Merrit/Getty Images

Blunt, straight-across bangs are a perfectly retro touch to a medium-length haircut.

Photo: IMaxTree

Face-framing layers add texture to straight, fine hair. Photo: Stephanie Sterjovski

Cuts that end below the collarbone are flattering and easy to maintain.

Photo: IMaxTree

A choppy bob looks amazing parted down the center—it elongates and slims round faces.

Photo: IMaxTree

Even thick, curly hair types can pull off shorter styles. Photo: Olga Babych

Wispy, U-shaped bangs make the most of finer hair.

Photo: Mike Marsland / WireImage

Long, sideswept bangs perfectly complement a slightly asymmetrical bob. Photo: Keiko Lynn.

Natural curls can be worn cropped in the back and longer at the front for a gorgeously fresh, tomboy-chic style.

Photo: IMaxTree

Straight hair types can pull off blunt, severe looks with ease.

Photo: IMaxTree

Collarbone-length layered hairstyles are great on thick hair. Photo: Marcos Proenca

Avoid cutting too many layers into fine hair if you're getting a long bob—a few around your face, and some longer ones in the back, will give you all the length and movement you need.

Photo: IMaxTree

Subtle layers cut into mid-length hair add body and wave to the ends. Photo: A Mom in Red High Heels

Don't let anyone tell you that you HAVE to have heaps of layers in your long hair—subtle layers that don't frame your face create amazing drama.

Photo: IMaxTree

Short hair with long, sideswept bangs are the perfect combination for fall hats and hair accessories.

Photo: IMaxTree

A lightly tousled pixie in a rich brunette shade is the ultimate fall look.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ombré highlights make middle-length styles appear longer. Photo: Box No. 216.

Get the look of bangs without the commitment by parting hair to the side and pinning or tucking front strands behind the ears.

Photo: IMaxTree

Don't listen to anyone who tells you that girls with long faces can't rock long, center-parted hair—throw in some face-framing highlights and shoulder-length layers for a beautifully flattering look.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

This low-maintenance look can be worn straight, wavy, or anywhere in between.

Photo: IMaxTree

A super-cute chin-length bob like this one is slimming and looks great with long bangs.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Choppy ends, subtle curls and long, grown-out bangs make for a cool, laidback look.

Photo: David M. Benet / WireImage

If you don't want to sacrifice your length, ask your stylist for long, face-framing layers.

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

This collarbone-grazing look is the perfect length—it's not too long and not too short, so it's flattering on everyone. Photo: Nordhaven Studio

For style without the fuss, try a layered bob that's on the longer side.

 

Photo: Todd Willamson/Getty Images

Instead of blunt layers, ask your stylist to cut your hair with a razor for a beautifully delicate look.

Photo: JB Lacroix / WireImage

Slightly angled layers make it easy to get great beachy texture.

Photo: IMaxTree

If you've always wanted to channel a Nouvelle Vague ingenue, look no further than this blunt-cut bob with long, layered bangs.

Photo: Visual Optimism

Photo: Visual Optimism

If you have a larger, looser curl pattern and think you can't rock super-short hair, allow this image to inspire you.

Photo: IMaxTree

A shoulder-length blunt cut is versatile and easy to style. Photo: Daria Daria.

A blunt cut on long, thick locks makes the most of hair's natural bounce.

Photo: IMaxTree

The most versatile bangs of fall? They're long and cheekbone-skimming—and look just as gorgeous parted and framing the face, as they do combed to one side.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty

Short hair can rock the asymmetrical look, too—we love a long pixie swept over one eye, with the opposite side and back cut much, much shorter.

Photo: IMaxTree

A short pixie cut is the ultimate chic, statement-making style for fall.

Photo: Laura Cavanaugh / Getty

The easiest way to change up your cut for fall? Try a new part. Deep side parts are classic and glamorous, and work on all face shapes and hair types.

Photo: IMaxTree

Natural curls combed out for extra volume look gorgeous cut to bob-length.

Photo: Andrew Toth/WireImage

Long layers on short hair are a perfect way to add movement and interest.

Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage

Long hair looks beautiful with soft layers that begin at the shoulders and cascade down. Photo: StyleCaster Beauty.

Thick, sharp bangs and tousled, messy layers are perfectly complimentary.

Photo: IMaxTree

