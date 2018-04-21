A Go-To Glossary for the Most Popular Hairstyles

I once went to get my mid-back-length hair cut to the top of my shoulders, and things ended with me sobbing on FaceTime. I didn’t bring photos, didn’t have the names of cuts, and instead said something along the lines of, “I want it to sit on my shoulders,” and blindly nodded when she replied, “Oh, I totally know what you want.”

I walked out of there with a bowl cut that barely grazed my chin. I broke down in the car and immediately ran to the grocery store for the miracle hair-growth pill biotin. Don’t be like me; know exactly what kind of haircut you want.

And we have you covered for that. We talked to celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who has worked with stars such as Mila Kunis, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller. He gave us the hairstylist definitions for haircuts, so you’ll never be stuck in a sticky situation. Scroll through the list of hairstyles below, read Campora’s explanations, and know you’re next haircut is going to be bomb.