The Best Under-$20 Hair Masks for Dry, Damaged Hair

We’ll wager a bet that your hair isn’t feeling so hot after this summer, which isn’t even technically over no matter how much we try to will fall to get here. Between non-stop humidity, salt water, and UV rays—yep, those can damage your hair, too—it’s time for a little TLC. And sure, there’s a time and a placed for expensive hair masks (like in the salon, or when you get a free sample) but oftentimes, a drugstore treatment will do the trick.
While nothing can permanently seal off a split end (that’s what haircuts are for, folks) these 20 budget hair masks can certainly help you pretend you haven’t heat-styled your hair into oblivion all summer long. Our favorites, ahead.
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque, $9; at Sephora
The coconut oil in this travel-sized mask is perfect for thirsty, damaged hair.
amika Nourishing Mask, $10; at Sephora
Antioxidant sea buckthorn and jojoba seed oil temporarily smooth split ends and flyaways until your next trim.
Brite Organix Hair Mask, $12; at Urban Outfitters
These color-coded essential oil masks—aqua for strength; blue for colored hair; purple for blondes; yellow to help disguise split ends—come in an easy-to-pour-even-when-your-hands-are-wet pouch.
Wella Brilliance Treatment For Coarse, Colored Hair, $13.90; at Ulta.
Just as the name suggests, this deep-conditioning treatment is great for coarse or frizzy (or totally-fried-from-the-summer) hair.
L'Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm, $5.99; at Target
Use this three-minute mask in place of your usual conditioner for shinier, smoother hair.
Fekkai Technician Color Care Mask, $8; at Fekkai
The grapeseed oil in this mask keeps color-treated hair from looking dull.
TRESemme Botanique Nourish and Replenish Hair Mask, $4.99; at Target
From the brand's new coconut oil and aloe vera line, this under-$5 mask smells like what I'd imagine heaven smelled like if heaven were a tropical beach.
Sachajuan Travel Size Hair Repair, $18; at David Pirrotta
This travel-sized mask relies on castor oil to moisturize dry hair.
JOICO K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock, $19.99; at Ulta
Manketti and argan oils combine with soy to leave color-treated hair shiny and smooth.
Phyto Phytojoba Intense Hydrating Brilliance Mask, $14; at Sephora
Unlike some masks that can weigh your hair down even after you’ve washed ‘em out, this lightweight mask leaves even the finest hair shiny, not flat.
Redken Extreme Strength Builder Plus, $17.50; at Ulta
This thick-as-butter mask can bring severely damaged, brittle hair back from the brink.
OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Intense Moisturizing Treatment, $5.74; at Walmart
We’ll give it to you straight: Unless you have super curly or thick hair, don’t put this argan oil anywhere near your roots. It’s that hydrating.
SheaMoisture Strengthen, Grow & Restore Treatment Masque, Jamaican Black Castor Oil; at Drugstore.com
SheaMoisture’s entire shtick is built around moisturizing shea butter, and for good reason: It’s a godsend for chemically treated hair.
Renpure Coconut Creme Deep Treatment Masque, $7.99; at Target
Renpure’s coconut cream mask is one of the few budget-friendly products formulated without sulfates and parabens.
Ouai Treatment Masque, $14; at Sephora
Jen Atkin once told me to bring one of these travel-friendly masks to the gym, let it soak in while I work out, and then rinse it once I’m done. It only looks weird for the first 10 minutes until you work up a sweat, promise.
Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Mask Fortifying Treatment, $4.69; at Target
We can’t guarantee that your hair will actually be 10 times stronger like the brand says, but this ceramide mask leaves strands noticeably shinier.
Glossco Bamboliva Hair Mask, $16; at Urban Outfitters
Bamboo and olive oil leave hair softer than before you got in the shower.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $9; at Sephora
This super-moisturizing mask (rosehip, avocado, and sweet almond oils) is best for restoring dry or damaged curls.
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $5.99; at Walmart
Nothing can permanently seal split ends back together, but this best-selling mask is probably the closest you’ll get.
Smooth Sexy Hair Extender Smoothing Masque, $19.95; at Ulta
For anyone the heat-styles their hair on the daily (hi, guilty), this coconut oil mask is a savior.