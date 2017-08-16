We’ve Got Gorgeous Long Hair Inspo Styles for Days

We love, love, love long hair—but let’s be real. Sometimes if you’re dealing with long tresses, you can feel a little uninspired. With out the style of a shorter, choppier cut, long hair can feel a little limp. Sure, long hair is beautiful, but sometimes it can feel a little … boring.

Our styling options are limitless in theory, but there are only so many buns and braids you can test-drive before you feel like your next step is a lob.

But don’t reach for those scissors just yet! Instead, find some inspiration in these 15 super-cool hair ideas for long hair.

Originally published July 2015. Updated August 2017.