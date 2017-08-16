We’ve Got Gorgeous Long Hair Inspo Styles for Days

We love, love, love long hair—but let’s be real. Sometimes if you’re dealing with long tresses, you can feel a little uninspired. With out the style of a shorter, choppier cut, long hair can feel a little limp. Sure, long hair is beautiful, but sometimes it can feel a little … boring.
Our styling options are limitless in theory, but there are only so many buns and braids you can test-drive before you feel like your next step is a lob.
But don’t reach for those scissors just yet! Instead, find some inspiration in these 15 super-cool hair ideas for long hair.
Curl just the ends of long layers and tousle for natural-looking body and bounce.
A standard braid is foolproof—and perfect for any occasion.
So easy—just twist two small sections of hair away from your ear on either side, then pin in the back.
Another example of how versatile a standard braid can be, this one has extra flair thanks to a dramatic ombré.
For a fun, cheeky look, secure a high half-up ponytail with a piece of ribbon.
Make like Brigitte Bardot and tease long hair at the crown for a glamorous retro effect.
This side braid-to-bun is one of our favorite hair looks of all time.
To get this look, simply separate the hair into sections and knot one on top of the other down the head.
