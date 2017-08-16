StyleCaster
We’ve Got Gorgeous Long Hair Inspo Styles for Days

Rachel Krause
by
Photo: Wild Horse Photography/Getty Images

We love, love, love long hair—but let’s be real. Sometimes if you’re dealing with long tresses, you can feel a little uninspired. With out the style of a shorter, choppier cut, long hair can feel a little limp. Sure, long hair is beautiful, but sometimes it can feel a little … boring.

Our styling options are limitless in theory, but there are only so many buns and braids you can test-drive before you feel like your next step is a lob.

But don’t reach for those scissors just yet! Instead, find some inspiration in these 15 super-cool hair ideas for long hair.

Originally published July 2015. Updated August 2017.

For soft, sexy glamour, blow hair out with a round brush and gently tease at the roots.

Photo: Pinned by Drop Dead Gorgeous Daily via Jolie

A half-up braid is especially cute with long, eyebrow-grazing bangs.

Photo: Via Butterfly Studio Salon

Curl just the ends of long layers and tousle for natural-looking body and bounce.

Photo: Pinned by Shivanni Singh via Brooke Kekos

Once you've mastered the technique, fishtail braids are an easy way to pull long hair together in a flash.

Photo: Pinned by Sofia Siddons via Blogspot

Totally underrated: The deep side-part swoop.

Photo: Pinned by Jade Soluk via Ivy Smith

Photo: Pinterest

A subtle ombré looks especially pretty and bohemian on super-long hair.

Photo: Pinned by Hair and Beauty Tips

A knotted waterfall braid looks gorgeous atop long, glossy waves.

Photo: Pinned by Eliana Segura Castillo via Etsy

A standard braid is foolproof—and perfect for any occasion.

Photo: Pinned by B LT

So easy—just twist two small sections of hair away from your ear on either side, then pin in the back.

Photo: Pinned by Amanda Brown via Lorainne Ortiz

Photo: Pinterest

Another example of how versatile a standard braid can be, this one has extra flair thanks to a dramatic ombré.

Photo: Pinned by Alisha Rose via Fashionsy

This slightly dressier twisted look is a unique take on a classic half-up hairstyle.

Photo: Pinned by Danielle Smith via Krista Wise

For a fun, cheeky look, secure a high half-up ponytail with a piece of ribbon.

Photo: Pinned by Becky Lane 87 via Ami Tanaka

Make like Brigitte Bardot and tease long hair at the crown for a glamorous retro effect.

Photo: Pinned by Lauren Moser

This side braid-to-bun is one of our favorite hair looks of all time.

Photo: Pinned by Carol Fuqua via Pop Haircuts

To get this look, simply separate the hair into sections and knot one on top of the other down the head.

Photo: Pinned by Jen Burns via Beautiful Hairstyle

15 pretty hairstyles for long hair | @stylecaster

