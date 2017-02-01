28 Creative, So-Pretty Hair Ideas For February

We get it: It’s easier to jump out of the shower, rough dry your hair, throw on a beanie, and get the heck out of your house than it is to, well, actually do your hair. But after the holiday party extravaganza that was December, you had the whole month of January to give it a rest—and now, it’s time to get inspired.

We found 28 easy hairstyles—including beefed up ponytails, low chignons, and a cozy hair tuck—that’ll take you from work to date night (or, you know, canceled plans) just like that. And if you’re feeling really lazy, you could always just put a hair accessory on it. (We found some ideas for those, too.) Ahead, major beauty inspiration for February.