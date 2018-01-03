Weirdly Effective Hacks for Hair Growth

At one point or another, our beauty resolutions have included treating our hair more nicely with the hopes of encouraging it to grow. There are a handful of go-habits, like drinking water and using supplements, that make this happen over time, but we’re all guilty of pining after anything that will give us instant results…or something close to it.

So much so, that places like YouTube and Reddit are constantly populated with what we can only describe as weirdly effective hacks you would probably have to think over before taking the plunge. Most involve products that you would use in other parts of your life, so in that lies some familiarity, but we’d still encourage researching each one if you’re interesting in trying. Ahead are 9 methods that the Internet can’t seem to stop talking about.

Vicks VapoRub as an Edge Stimulator

This topical gel is our go-to for congestion or a bad cough, but according to thousands YouTubers, it also stimulates hair follicles, thus leading to growth. It’s also recommended that you massage the scalp after applying to promote further stimulation. Experts have yet to co-sign this method, but word of mouth says the results are legit.

Inversion Method

Many believe this method, which is basically a fancy way to say “hang your head upside down,” also promotes hair growth inches. It is believed that positioning yourself in this manner for a few times a day encourages an increased blood flow to the head, which in turn helps the hair follicle to reach its maximum potential for growth.

Shaving Off Edges

Are your convinced that your thinning edges are past the point of no return? If you’re completely fed up, start over and shave them. According to many beauty vloggers, this is a time-consuming, but ultimately effective way to create a healthy environment where your strands can grow back longer and stronger than ever.

Placenta

It’s also believed that parts of placenta–the organ that connects a growing baby to its mother’s womb–can also help your hair to grow longer. And if you don’t have direct access to it, brands are now infusing it directly into their products so you don’t have to jump through hoops to get it.

Wearing a Shower Cap to Bed

If you’ve ever gotten a deep condition at the hair salon, then you’re already adept to the benefits of heat on freshly washed strands. Well, if you don’t have time for an appointment with a professional, some bloggers recommend simply sleeping with your shower cap on to trap the heat inside your strands and ultimately, leave you with stronger strands that can grow more quickly.

Monistat 7

According to ESSENCE, many women attribute the anti-fungal cream’s active ingredient, Miconazole nitrate, with stimulating hair follicles so that they can grow at a faster rate. Most women are mixing the cream with an oil and using as a nightly treatment before bed.

Are you game enough to try any of these?