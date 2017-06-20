StyleCaster
12 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas for Short Hair

12 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas for Short Hair

12 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas for Short Hair
Photo: Getty Images

OK, great, you made the chop—you cut off all of your hair in a lob, a pixie, a buzz cut, whatever, and now…uh…now what? Not that your newly short hair isn’t awesome, but it can feel a little limiting when trying to change up your style, since braids and fancy updos are now out of the question. Which is why we’re really feeling fun hair colors, since a few highlights or a brighter shade can completely revamp your hair, making it feel new again.

MORE: The 50 Prettiest Eyeshadow Ideas to Copy ASAP

And since virtually every celebrity has recently lopped off her hair and dyed it this month (lookin’ at you, Lucy Hale and Zoë Kravitz), we decided to turn to the celebrities for inspiration, rounding up the prettiest and most screenshot-worthy color ideas for short hair that we definitely think you should try today. Or, at least, really, really soon. Click through to see them all, and please promptly make a hair appointment. Thanks.

1 of 12
Katy Perry's golden blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne's icy platinum
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid's cinnamon brown
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone's strawberry blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington's chocolate brown
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's white blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale's licorice black
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo's cocoa brown
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland's honey blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez's chestnut brown
Photo: Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz's creamy blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson's buttery blonde
Photo: Getty Images

