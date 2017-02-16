StyleCaster
Hailey Baldwin Takes No-Makeup Selfie and Wins the Skin Game

Photo: Getty Images

We’re in the middle of fashion month, which means every single famous model will be flouncing around the streets of New York, Milan, and Paris, while infiltrating your newsfeed with glammed-out photos of themselves in couture and professional makeup.

At least, for another few weeks. So when we saw a super chill, no-makeup makeup selfie of Hailey Baldwin pop up on our feed late last night, we said a silent thank you for the reprieve, and then promptly stared at her basically perfect skin for five minutes.

MORE: 13 Photos That Prove Ashley Benson Has The Best Hair Ever

 

16585202 1853110771626795 2446137729390477312 n Hailey Baldwin Takes No Makeup Selfie and Wins the Skin Game

Credit: Instagram | @haileybaldwin

OK, so we’re not actually sure if Baldwin is wearing makeup or not, because her caption on the photo only says “cozy,” with an emoji of a head massage, but if she is, it’s gotta be the sheerest of sheer tinted moisturizers and absolutely nothing else. But clearly, her fans are in love with whatever is going on with her face, too, because the photo has about one-zillion fire-emojis and marriage proposals.

Of course, perfect, blemish-free skin means nothing to average humans, who aren’t related to Hollywood’s elite with on-call facialists, but still—there’s something weirdly fun about seeing celebrities without layers of caked-on makeup. Also, Hailey, can we have your brows, please?

To see more makeup-free selfies from your favorite celebs, click through the photos, below!

1 of 25

Kylie Jenner

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

Nicole Richie

Photo: Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o

Photo: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Photo: Instagram

Adele

Photo: Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Photo: Instagram

Bella Hadid

Photo: Paul Jung for 'CR Fashion Book'

Nicki Minaj

Photo: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

Photo: Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: Instagram

Bella Thorne

Photo: Instagram

Jennifer Garner

Photo: Getty

Lady Gaga

Photo: Instagram

Candice Swanepoel

Photo: Instagram

Beyoncé

Photo: Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Photo: Instagram

Jessica Alba

Photo: Instagram

AnnaLynne McCord

Photo: Twitter

Mariah Carey

Photo: Instagram

Mel B and Heidi Klum

Photo: Instagram

Rihanna

Photo: Instagram

Jordin Sparks

Photo: Instagram

Tyra Banks

Photo: Instagram

Ciara

Photo: Instagram

Demi Lovato

Photo: Instagram

The Best Jewelry of NYFW

The Best Jewelry of NYFW
