Hailey Baldwin Has Glittery Blue Hair Now

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Hailey Baldwin debuted sparkly blue hair this weekend. [Teen Vogue]

Edward Enninful will take over as EIC of British Vogue in August. [Fashionista]

Here’s how to spring clean your dating life, if you’re into that sort of thing. [Bustle]

See Victoria Beckham’s entire Target collaboration, which Racked is calling “one of the best high-low collabs yet.” [Racked]

Italy just banned Uber. Like, the entire country. [Refinery29]

This is what Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth look like when hiking. [Marie Claire]

The top fitness and beauty influencers can rake in $300,000 for a single Instagram post. [Elle]