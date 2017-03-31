Hailee Steinfeld Just Posted a Smokey Eye Selfie That’s Completely NSFW

Because it’s literal makeup porn, and we mean that in the best and most positive of ways. Like, if you’ve ever scrolled through hundreds of smokey-eye photos in a trance, or watched dozens of mesmerizing makeup tutorials in a row, you know all about the makeup-porn effect. Which is why we’re so obsessed with Hailee Steinfeld’s newest Instagram photo, which is pretty much the definition of NSFW makeup.

The selfie, which Steinfeld posted last night, shows the singer-slash-actress with messy, textured waves, and the prettiest, most-sultry smokey eyes and bronzed skin we’ve possibly ever seen. No, seriously. Basically, if cat-eye liner and smokey eyes had a baby on the shores of Turks and Caicos, that baby would be the makeup on Steinfeld’s face.

The mastermind behind the look is makeup artist Mary Phillips, who regularly works with Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez. Phillips re-grammed Steinfeld’s selfie with the caption, “The first thing that came to mind was #babealert. I’m going with it!” along with a fire emoji. And though we’d definitely wear this look on any given night out, Steinfeld was actually on set, filming the music video for Machine Gun Kelly’s “At My Best” (so we guess it is SFW?).

We can’t say you can get this exact look at home, unless you have some legit blending skills (black smokey eyes require a ton of blending, blending, blending), but if you want to try your hand at your own NSFW look, we’ve broken down three different smokey eyes, below. Click through to see the tutorials, and feed your inner Hailee Steinfeld.