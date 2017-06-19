You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld’s Seriously Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010

Is it just us or does it seem as if Hailee Steinfeld appeared out of thin air as 2017’s unofficial red-carpet winner? We mean, sure, the 20-year-old has been in the public eye since her 2010 breakout-role in “True Grit,” but after Steinfeld kicked off this past award show season by wearing an insanely pretty lavender smokey eye to the Golden Globes, we wondered where her freakishly pretty, inspo-worthy hair and makeup had been all our lives. So, naturally, we combed through all of Steinfeld’s red-carpet looks beginning with her baby-faced days to find out where this on-point human came from.

And now, we’re here to affirm that Steinfeld has been consistently killing it her entire career, ‘cause while we were in our wanna-be emo phase as 13-year-olds, Steinfeld was wearing soft, hardly-there makeup with cute-ass headbands and updos. Mmk.

But, the actress and singer has experimented with a massive range of hair and makeup, like crazy-long, crimped waves in late 2010 and her 2013 straight-across, blunt bangs. And since reminiscing about celebrities as if they were our own children is a low-key passion of ours, we rounded up her top looks in what might be one of our favorite beauty transformations to date. See Hailee Steinfeld’s seriously good beauty evolution, ahead.