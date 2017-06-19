StyleCaster
You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld’s Seriously Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010

You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld’s Seriously Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010

You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld’s Seriously Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010
Photo: Getty Images

Is it just us or does it seem as if Hailee Steinfeld appeared out of thin air as 2017’s unofficial red-carpet winner? We mean, sure, the 20-year-old has been in the public eye since her 2010 breakout-role in “True Grit,” but after Steinfeld kicked off this past award show season by wearing an insanely pretty lavender smokey eye to the Golden Globes, we wondered where her freakishly pretty, inspo-worthy hair and makeup had been all our lives. So, naturally, we combed through all of Steinfeld’s red-carpet looks beginning with her baby-faced days to find out where this on-point human came from.

best beauty golden globes 2017 hailee steinfeld You Need to See Hailee Steinfelds Seriously Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010

Photo: Getty Images

And now, we’re here to affirm that Steinfeld has been consistently killing it her entire career, ‘cause while we were in our wanna-be emo phase as 13-year-olds, Steinfeld was wearing soft, hardly-there makeup with cute-ass headbands and updos. Mmk.

But, the actress and singer has experimented with a massive range of hair and makeup, like crazy-long, crimped waves in late 2010 and her 2013 straight-across, blunt bangs. And since reminiscing about celebrities as if they were our own children is a low-key passion of ours, we rounded up her top looks in what might be one of our favorite beauty transformations to date. See Hailee Steinfeld’s seriously good beauty evolution, ahead.

1 of 20
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 'True Grit' New York Premiere
February 2010

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 'True Grit' New York Premiere
December 2010

At the New York premiere of "True Grit"

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Hollywood Reporter Big 10 Party
February 2011

At the Hollywood Reporter Big 10 Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Chanel Intimate Dinner at Robertson Boutique
October 2011

At the Chanel Intimate Dinner at Robertson Boutique

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Rag & Bone Women's Collection Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2012

At the Rag & Bone Women’s Spring 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Peter Som Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2012

At the Peter Som Spring 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Marc Jacobs After Party Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2012

At the Marc Jacobs After Party during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' Costume Institute Gala
May 2013

At the Punk: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards
August 2013

At the 2013 Teen Choice Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 'Ender's Game' Photocall
October 2013

At the "Ender’s Game" photo call

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee STeinfeld at the Tory Burch Rodeo Drive Flagship Opening
January 2014

At the Tory Burch Rodeo Drive Flagship opening

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the AFI Fest 2014 PResented by Audi—'The Homesman' Premiere
November 2014

At the premiere of "The Homesman"

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
February 2015

At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Givenchy SS16 After Party
September 2015

At the Givenchy SS16 After Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
August 2016

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Celebrate the 2017 Golden Globe Award Season
November 2016

At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's 2017 Golden Globe Award Season Kickoff Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the Nickelodeon Halo Awards
November 2016

At the 2016 Nickelodeon Halo Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at JDRF L.A. Chapter's Imagine Gala
April 2017

At JDRF's Imagine Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld Art of the In-Between Costume Institute Gala
May 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Hailee Steinfeld: Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 'Billboard Music Awards' and Elle Present Women in Music at YouTube Space L.A.
May 2017

At the Billboard Music Award and Elle's Women in Music Event

Photo: Getty Images

