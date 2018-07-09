StyleCaster
A Definitive Guide to Bangs

A Definitive Guide to Bangs

A Definitive Guide to Bangs
Photo: Fred Duval / FilmMagic Manny Carabel / Getty Images Entertainment Lester Cohen / Getty Images Entertainment Design: Allison Kahler/Stylecaster.

The territory of bangs can be difficult terrain to navigate. People often say one only gets bangs when going through a breakup or another major life change, but we believe they’re the perfect hair accessory no matter what’s going on in your life.

Whether opting for bangs because you do need a change (we get it, we’ve all been there) or just to experiment, it is best to know what kind of style you’re looking for, though. And as said before, sorting through the many bang styles can get overwhelming fast.

MORE: 20 A-List Examples of Perfectly Cut Blunt Bangs

But have no fear. We’ve gathered a list of almost all bang categories to make your life a little easier. There’s obviously going to be infinite ways to rock bangs, because truly no two are ever the same, but we’ve got the general style ideas for you. So, click through and find out which style fits you best.

STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Audrey Hepburn Like Side Sweep
Audrey Hepburn–Like Side Sweep

Although this hairstyle sweeps a little further down, it has the shape of Hepburn's classic style.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Arched
Arched

Instead of going straight across, cut the bangs into an arch shape, which will frame the face.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Face Framing
Face-Framing

Speaking of framing the face, long bangs on either side of the face help to put emphasis on your features.

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Blunt All the Way From the Back
Blunt All the Way from the Back

Blunt bangs are fun, but they're even more fun when they start from the back of your head. This style is for those that are dedicated.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Baby
Baby

This trendy style has been in the spotlight for a little while now, and it's perfect if you want something fun and funky.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Long Curtain Bangs
Long Curtain

Long curtain bangs are best when you want to blend serious bangs in with face-framing bangs. The ones here shade about half the eye, which gives the optimal amount of coverage.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Curly Straight Across
Curly Straight-Across

Bangs aren't only for straight hairstyles. As seen here, curls look bouncy straight across, slightly grazing the eye.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Long and Shaggy
Long and Shaggy

Although we don't know how these bangs wouldn't annoy your eyes, we do know they look incredible. The length and effortlessness is unstoppable.

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Half Side and Half Straight
Half Side and Half Straight

If you can't make up your mind on side versus straight bangs, go for a style that allows both. The feathering in the middle lets you sweep some pieces while keeping others straight.

Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Curtain
Curtain

The classic curtain is great for defining the overall look. It's a statement in itself, but can also be easy and classic.

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Pin-Up
Pinup

Try out this style for a theme party or when you're just feeling fun. It's great to test out sans bangs because you can easily roll hair up and pin with bobby pins.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Long Side Swept
Long Sideswept

This style is pretty much flattering on every face shape. Plus, if you get them long, you can switch up the style to have face-framing bangs, too.

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Mini Curtain
Mini Curtain

Another versatile style, these bangs look good in myriad ways. If you're growing out baby bangs or don't want to commit all the way, this is a safe alternative.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Deep Side Swept
Deep Sideswept

If you want some easy drama, this is a great way to add it. By giving yourself a deep side part, it creates full side-sweeping bangs that will be sure to stop traffic.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Blunt and Flat
Blunt and Flat

Opt for a sleek and sophisticated look. Sharp, flat bangs give serious edge and highlight the angles in your face.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Blunt and Voluminous
Blunt and Voluminous

Or you can choose blunt and voluminous bangs for an opposite look. The fullness of the bangs makes them playful, but they still have a hint of sophistication.

Photo: Sammy Smith/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Long and Piecey
Long and Piecey

Go against a uniform with piecey straight-across bangs. This style is great for a messy look that isn't quite so messy.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | A Guide to the Bang Hairstyle | Bowl-Esque
Bowl-esque

Usually, people would run from hearing the words bowl haircut, but when done right, the style looks fantastic. As seen here, the bangs run seamlessly into the rest of the hair, and you're left with one cohesive look.

Photo: ImaxTree

