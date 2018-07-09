A Definitive Guide to Bangs

The territory of bangs can be difficult terrain to navigate. People often say one only gets bangs when going through a breakup or another major life change, but we believe they’re the perfect hair accessory no matter what’s going on in your life.
Whether opting for bangs because you do need a change (we get it, we’ve all been there) or just to experiment, it is best to know what kind of style you’re looking for, though. And as said before, sorting through the many bang styles can get overwhelming fast.
But have no fear. We’ve gathered a list of almost all bang categories to make your life a little easier. There’s obviously going to be infinite ways to rock bangs, because truly no two are ever the same, but we’ve got the general style ideas for you. So, click through and find out which style fits you best.
Audrey Hepburn–Like Side Sweep
Although this hairstyle sweeps a little further down, it has the shape of Hepburn's classic style.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Arched
Instead of going straight across, cut the bangs into an arch shape, which will frame the face.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Face-Framing
Speaking of framing the face, long bangs on either side of the face help to put emphasis on your features.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard/Getty Images.
Blunt All the Way from the Back
Blunt bangs are fun, but they're even more fun when they start from the back of your head. This style is for those that are dedicated.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Baby
This trendy style has been in the spotlight for a little while now, and it's perfect if you want something fun and funky.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Long Curtain
Long curtain bangs are best when you want to blend serious bangs in with face-framing bangs. The ones here shade about half the eye, which gives the optimal amount of coverage.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Curly Straight-Across
Bangs aren't only for straight hairstyles. As seen here, curls look bouncy straight across, slightly grazing the eye.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Long and Shaggy
Although we don't know how these bangs wouldn't annoy your eyes, we do know they look incredible. The length and effortlessness is unstoppable.
Photo:
Manny Carabel/Getty Images.
Half Side and Half Straight
If you can't make up your mind on side versus straight bangs, go for a style that allows both. The feathering in the middle lets you sweep some pieces while keeping others straight.
Photo:
Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Curtain
The classic curtain is great for defining the overall look. It's a statement in itself, but can also be easy and classic.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images.
Pinup
Try out this style for a theme party or when you're just feeling fun. It's great to test out sans bangs because you can easily roll hair up and pin with bobby pins.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Long Sideswept
This style is pretty much flattering on every face shape. Plus, if you get them long, you can switch up the style to have face-framing bangs, too.
Photo:
Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Getty Images.
Mini Curtain
Another versatile style, these bangs look good in myriad ways. If you're growing out baby bangs or don't want to commit all the way, this is a safe alternative.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Deep Sideswept
If you want some easy drama, this is a great way to add it. By giving yourself a deep side part, it creates full side-sweeping bangs that will be sure to stop traffic.
Photo:
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.
Blunt and Flat
Opt for a sleek and sophisticated look. Sharp, flat bangs give serious edge and highlight the angles in your face.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Blunt and Voluminous
Or you can choose blunt and voluminous bangs for an opposite look. The fullness of the bangs makes them playful, but they still have a hint of sophistication.
Photo:
Sammy Smith/WireImage/Getty Images.
Long and Piecey
Go against a uniform with piecey straight-across bangs. This style is great for a messy look that isn't quite so messy.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Bowl-esque
Usually, people would run from hearing the words bowl haircut, but when done right, the style looks fantastic. As seen here, the bangs run seamlessly into the rest of the hair, and you're left with one cohesive look.
Photo:
ImaxTree