Hate Your Layers? Here’s How to Grow Them Out

Considering how many celebrities there are with perfectly layered hair, it’s not hard to understand why so many people give the style a try. But the look isn’t exactly wash and wear, and unless you love to give yourself a home blowout every single day, it’s seriously high maintenance—which is why most dream about growing out their layers not long after they get them.

Even though there are foods to make your hair grow faster and supplements for longer hair, dealing with a layered haircut gone wrong is a bit of a waiting game. However, there are things you can do to make your hair manageable while you wait for it to completely grow out.

Trim the ends, not the layers

Hold off on getting a trim for as long as you can, and when you do, ask your hairstylist to only trim the ends, not the layers. This way, your ends will stay in good shape, but you’ll essentially help your layers “catch up” to the rest of your hair.

Razor the layers

If you’ve ever had your hair razored as opposed to cut, you know that it helps to thin out major thickness. Once you get your layers razored, they’ll be thinner and will in turn blend into your hair more, making them less noticeable.

Cut hair one length

This one’s a bit drastic, but if you can handle cutting your hair one length so that the second to bottom layer will be the length of all of your hair, you’ll help speed the process along. If you’re feeling extra gutsy, cut all of your hair to match the top layer (if it’s long enough).

Ditch the flat iron

Not only is the flat iron damaging your ends and inhibiting growth, but stick straight hair also makes layers look very apparent. Try blow drying hair or working with your hair’s natural texture instead so that layers will blend in more.

Adjust the shape

As you get cuts, have your hairstylist adjust the shape of your haircut so that the layers can gradually become a different style altogether. This is especially helpful if you’re growing out short layers.

Originally published October 2013. Updated February 2017.