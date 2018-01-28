Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Step aside Golden Globes and Screen Actor’s Guild; the fun has finally arrived. The Grammy Awards always deliver the most noteworthy moments because musicians are willing to throw all caution to the wind; especially on the red carpet.

While film-focused ceremonies tend to exude a formal, Old Hollywood flair, music’s biggest night is all about self-expression and taking risks. And if tonight’s red carpet is any indication, 2018 will be no exception. Ahead, see how Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, Cardi B. and more are commanding the spotlight well before the show begins.