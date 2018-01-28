Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Step aside Golden Globes and Screen Actor’s Guild; the fun has finally arrived. The Grammy Awards always deliver the most noteworthy moments because musicians are willing to throw all caution to the wind; especially on the red carpet.
While film-focused ceremonies tend to exude a formal, Old Hollywood flair, music’s biggest night is all about self-expression and taking risks. And if tonight’s red carpet is any indication, 2018 will be no exception. Ahead, see how Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, Cardi B. and more are commanding the spotlight well before the show begins.
Eve
The rapper, actress and TV host looks gorgeous in her side-swept tendrils.
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monae
We're loving this hair color switch-up from the actress and singer. And the green underliner makes for the perfect finishing touch!
Photo:
Getty Images
Jenny McCarthy
We barely recognized the TV and podcast host in her electric blue bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Loving the low-key makeup and tousled tresses on one of tonight's nominees.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
The singer and actress did not come to slay in her glittery, extreme cat eye and....
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
epic braid with string detail from top to bottom. Fierce!
Photo:
Getty Images
Lana Del Rey
The singer looks like a real-life angel in her starry headband and classic cat eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sibley Scoles
The E! News host is pulling off one of the night's most vibrant looks, thanks to this magenta lipstick and pin straight blonde bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper looks like royalty in a tousled updo and gorgeous, long lashes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
We're so into the actress and singer's teal shadow and liner.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katie Holmes
How beautiful are these finger waves?!
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashanti
The singer opted for a sleek, asymmetrical bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
The singer-songwriter's blush eye makeup and side-swept bob made for one of the night's most stunning looks.
Photo:
Getty Images
Camila Cabello
The "Havana" singer sported a sun-kissed glow and lengthy braid for the big night.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
The model, who is expecting baby number two, radiated in the perfect nude lipstick and a cute bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kesha
The "Praying" singer and nominee kept it low-key in her signature blonde hair and minimal makeup.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sza
The most nominated female artist of the night stuck to her signature hairstyle while walking the red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images