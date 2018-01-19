This K-Beauty Watermelon Moisturizer Just Sold Out in Two Hours

We take our skin care seriously and rarely buy something off hype alone. But we’re not ashamed to admit that Glow Recipe’s new product may force us to throw all caution to the wind. The K-beauty brand is high on the list of things we love to Instagram and last year, product junkies everywhere fell in love with its Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45).

Besides the fact that it’s an annoyingly adorable shade of millennial pink, the formula itself is petal-soft and chock full of all the goodness you’d expect to find in a K-beauty product; hydrating fruits like watermelon, gentle exfoliating properties like glycolic acid and fragrances that are recognizable without overpowering the senses.

And because the founders–Christine Chang and Sarah Lee–know a good thing when they see (and sell) it, there’s now a moisturizer to match what’s already become a cult favorite.

The brand spankin’ new Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer has most of the same ingredients (90 percent of it derived from watermelon), but instead comes in an oil-free gel form that can be worn well after you’ve had a good night’s sleep. Since it’s quick-absorbing and lightweight, Chang and Lee say its particularly beneficial to anyone with oily skin. You can see just how luxurious and juicy the product is in a demo video posted to Chang’s Instagram page:

Looks like a dream, right? Well, you aren’t the only one who feels that way because when it became available for pre-sale on January 17 at 10am, it had sold out by noon. That’s a pretty astonishing rate, but when you remember that its sister sleeping mask had a 5,000 person waiting list last year, it’s actually not that surprising. Thankfully, the moisturizer will be up for grabs again when it launches January 30 on Sephora.com and in stores on February 2, where it’ll retail in both spots for $39.

Best of luck grabbing one before it vanishes again.