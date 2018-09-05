What to Know About Glossier’s First-Ever Spot Treatment

Whenever Glossier releases a new product, the hype is high and if consumer reviews are any indication, it’s real, too. We have a feeling this latest drop will be no different. Tomorrow marks the launch of the brand’s first-ever spot treatment, aptly called the Zit Stick Breakout Eraser.

Like the rest of the millennial pink lineup, this Instagrammable blemish buster is affordable ($14), though it’s important to note only North American customers will be able to purchase (hopefully that expands soon).

The standout ingredients you need to know about are benzoyl peroxide, capryloyl salicylic acid and tea tree oil. Benzoyl peroxide, which makes up 5 percent of the formula, is what calms swelling and redness. However, because this makes the skin more sensitive to the sun, it’s especially important to slather on the SPF while using this.

The capryloyl salicylic acid is a gentler derivative of your standard salicylic acid, but still harnesses the same properties (penetrating pores to remove debris). And finally, some tea tree oil to properly heal the skin after the blemish has gone away.

The stick itself is capped off with a stainless steel rollerball tip for more sanitary application so the formula can do its job without interruption. As with all Glossier products, this one was tested before launching and according to the brand:

After 3 hours: Evaluators found a reduction in pimple size for 83% of subjects.

After 6 hours: 4 out of 5 subjects said redness and swelling were reduced, and that their pimples were less noticeable and less painful.

After 24 hours: 4 out of 5 subjects said swelling was eliminated and pimples healed faster than normal; subjects reported that more than half of pimples were erased.

And finally, if you’re concerned with your skin reacting negatively to the treatment, take comfort in the fact that this one is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, vegan, gluten free, soy free, grain protein-free, dairy-free and cruelty free.

If you want first dibs, be sure to sign up for notifications on Glossier’s website as soon as possible.